Athens Wildcats
Coach: Jim Lister (3rd Year)
Assistant Coaches: Cody White, Steve Satterly and John Babcock
Key Returners: Mason Lister, Chris Mitchell, Lucas Kraft, Carson Smith, Xavier Watson, Kolsen Keathley and Korey Miller
Key Newcomers: Luke Horton and Jase Babcock
Key Losses (To Graduation): JJ Babcock, Tucker Brown, Nalen Carling, Troy Pritchard and Ryan Thompson
Coach’s outlook on team: We have some big shoes to fill from last year’s state team but with six seniors returning we should have terrific senior leadership, and I believe they are up for that challenge. These kids have worked hard in the off season with AAU and summer league basketball. We will be big, athletic and possibly a better shooting team than we were a year ago. If we gel as a team, which I am seeing more and more of that every day, we could be a very good basketball team. Time will tell.
Coach’s outlook on league: We have excellent programs and coaches in the NTL. In fact, just go back and look at our representation last season in District and State play. This is an excellent league and you must bring your A game every night or you will get beat. I am confident it will be another very competitive and exciting season in the NTL.
Sayre Redskins
Coach: Jon Ward (1st year)
Assistant Coaches: Paul Blythe- JV Coach; Patrick Shaw- Student Assistant; Josh Arnold- Student Assistant
Key Returners: Jackson Hubbard, Zach Garrity, Nick Pelicanno
Key Newcomers: Karter Green, Will Trump
Key Losses (To Graduation): Josh Arnold, Dom Fabris and Kannon VanDuzer
Coaches Outlook: We are quite a young team, but our tenacity and drive make up for our lack of experience. Although we lean a good amount on our seniors, our young guys know the roles they have to play, which is stepping up and putting this team in the best position possible to win games.
Our defense is electric, and we plan on being one of the best in the NTL. We are long, quick, and scrappy which is a perfect formula for steals and transition buckets. Cohesion is a big focus point this year as we believe if we all play together, as brothers, nobody will ever have an easy game against us. Every team will see our best effort no matter what, thanks to these kids’ hunger for success.
As coaches, we are here to build them up as confident young men in sports while giving them the knowledge that we have as former successful basketball players. We plan on making a run for a league title and we won’t settle for anything less.
Coaches Outlook on League: I believe that this year the NTL is wide open. With key losses to a lot of schools last year that had success, now is as good a time as ever to step into the mix to compete and turn some heads around the league.
Athens has a great group of young boys with a stark defensive mindset. Their size, length, and quickness will definitely be a tough matchup.
Towanda has solid upperclassmen who gel well together. Their coach, Landon Henry, is fiery and gets those boys highly motivated. They will be a good matchup as well.
And then, North Penn-Mansfield. Having watched that program grow up throughout the years, this will be perhaps one of their toughest teams in a long time. Their size and skill underneath, their size and skill around the perimeter, and their head coach, Kipper Burleigh, these boys are going to give him a great send-off this year I presume. I look forward to that matchup.
Waverly Wolverines
Coach: Louis Judson III (20th season)
Assistant Coach/JV Coach: Mike Croft
Key Returners: Nate Delill, Isaiah Bretz, Joey Tomasso, Jay Pipher, Jacob Benjamin
Key Newcomers: Jake VanHouten, Peyton Fravel, Jon Searles, Thomas Morley, Hogan Shaw
Coach’s Outlook: With the football season extending into the start of basketball, we are as far behind as we’ve been in a while. We aren’t the only local team that is going through this, but it does change and shift your priorities. Every minute in that gym will be very critical as we move into the holidays.
We lost a lot to graduation from a very deep team. I’ll have four new starters and a very different team. This team will pride itself on its toughness and defense. We had a great summer where we won the Waverly Summer League and made it to the St. Lawrence Team Camp championship game (Joey Tomasso didn’t play in that game), going 19-3 over the summer. However, I know that summer basketball is much different than the regular season.
I really like the players who are returning (five players) and the newcomers (five players) — it’s a nice blend. We are a totally different team this year. This team will resemble some of my previous teams; defensive ball pressure, playing passing lanes, and hard rotations to the ball. I like our versatility on the defensive side. Offensively, it will be a much different look — we will score more off our defensive pressure and put teams in compromised positions. We won’t settle for 3’s and won’t take more than 12 to 15 3-pointers a game. Our goal is to force other teams to 20-plus turnovers.
Each team has its unique style of play, and this team will be tough-minded, resilient, and play for each other. I’ll have a lot of good athletes at my disposal who can play multiple positions. This team will play with high energy, play fast, and be very aggressive with on the ball defense. We have the potential to be very good, but like all teams our key players’ need to stay healthy because we don’t have as much offensive depth. If there was an area I was concerned about, it would be defensive rebounding. We’re an average height basketball team — I’ll be counting on my guards to rebound more this season. Overall expectation/goals: win Valley Christmas Tournament, win the division, win an overall league championship, and get to the Arena.
Tioga Tigers
Coach: Brian Card (7th year)
Assistant Coaches: Jordan Hathaway
Key Returners: Gavin Fisher, Ethan Perry, Evan Sickler
Key Newcomers: Shea Bailey, Valentino Rossi and Karson Sindoni
Key Losses (To Graduation): Casey Stoughton, Gavin Godfrey
Coach’s outlook on team: We are going to have a young team this season. We have one senior (Nick Guiles-Vought) on the roster, but he hasn’t played any minutes here at Tioga. If we can play with the grit and hustle that upperclassmen play with, I’m excited to see where this team can go. We have a lot of athletes on the team, so if we can mesh together and play as a team, we will be much more successful.
Coach’s outlook on league: Newfield is the defending state champions and only lost two kids to graduation. They are once again going to be a very tough team. Odessa-Montour is going to be better this season. They have a very good coach that is working hard to improve their program and they always play hard. Both Spencer and Candor lost a lot to graduation, but both of their coaches always reload the following year to have great teams that play so tough. Our whole division is tough, and that always helps when it comes to sectionals because we have a lot of tough regular season games.
Spencer-Van Etten Panthers
Coach: Cliff Pierce
Key Returners: Pavel Jofre, Nathan Gillette, Jason Stahl, Hunter Harmon, Cody Sayre, Elijah Davis, Ethan Ashby.
Key Losses (To Graduation): Markus Brock, Tyler Doster, Jayden Grube, Logan Jewell.
Coach’s outlook on team: We’re just hoping to improve, we’re young. We have a lot of seniors, but not a lot of time on the floor. We’re trying to bring our juniors along, and they’ll get a lot of time because our numbers are really low, especially with the injuries we have right now.
Coach’s outlook on league: I think it’s going to be really difficult for us with our depth and just the lack of experience that we have. It’s holding us back a little bit right now.
