Athens baseball eyeing postseason run

Entering its second year with head coach Charlie Havens at the helm, the Athens baseball team is primed for a strong season with the goal of making another appearance in the District IV playoffs.
The Wildcats started the preseason without a full roster, due to the basketball and wrestling teams finding success in the winter postseason, but things quickly got on track.
“Once we got everybody back — the first week we were missing basketball players and wrestlers because they were having successful postseasons — these last few weeks have been pretty sharp,” Havens said.
Havens noted that the level of competition has been high among the players early in the 2022 campaign.
“There’s been a lot of competition for positions, and we’re seeing that, so we’re happy with how we look,” he said.
For Havens, the key to a successful season lies in getting off to a good start and maintaining that level of play throughout the year.
“It’s really about making sure we play our best ball come postseason,” he said. “Last year we started off really slow, so we’ve had a lot of conversations about starting the season off the right way and hopefully having success all the way through.”
While things are off to a good start, there is one particular area Havens said needs some work.
“It’s all about our defense. We have a great attitude, we hustle, we hit the ball well and we have good pitching, but it’s really all about our defense,” he said. “We feel like we’re pretty strong up the middle of the field, but we really have to stay consistent with how we play our defense and not throw the ball around.”
The Wildcats are set to open their season with a game against Cowanesque Valley at 4:30 p.m. today, which Havens thinks will provide a good challenge to start the year.
“We know CV has a really good team,” he said. “They had a young team last year and everybody is back, so it should be a good way to start the season.”
Coaches: Head Coach Charlie Havens; Assistants Andy Podolinski, Dylan Perry and James Birney
Record last season: 12-9
Returning athletes: Sr. Karter Rude, Sr. Kaden Setzer, Sr. Dylan Merritt, Sr. Tucker Brown, Sr. Jared Peterson, Sr. Josiah Stringham, Sr. JJ Babcock, Jr. Mason Lister, Jr. Cameron Sullivan, Jr. Jaren Glisson, Jr. Caleb Nichols, Jr. Lucas Kraft, Jr. Gage Warner, Jr. Garrett Thetga, Jr. Carson Smith
Newcomers: Jr. Matt Machmer, So. Nick Jacob, Fr. Troy Rosenbloom
Thoughts on this year’s team: The majority of the team returns from last season where the team experienced late season success including a run to the district semifinals. After last years run and witnessing the postseason success of the basketball team, the boys are excited for a run of their own … The pitching staff should be the team’s strength with some good depth … Guys have been putting in a lot of work with open gyms that began in December and are excited for the opener on Friday. Practices have been full of energy and we are hoping that transitions to the playing field.
Thoughts on the league this season: I’d love to say we are the front runners this season because we are returning our lineup, but so is the majority of the league. Sayre again will be the early favorites for sure, but the Wyalusing boys play a ton of baseball together and really made a statement last summer. NP-Mansfield and Wellsboro, and Canton return quite a few starters and teams like Troy and Towanda had strong summers and have a lot of good young players. The league always battles each other tough and has some strong rivalries which makes things interesting. Should be a lot of great baseball games to watch this season.
Any milestones players, coach or the team may be approaching: After losing Jonathan Peters in a tragic accident the team has started a 23 Club (23 was his jersey number), where players can become a member when they get 23 of a positive stat, example hits, stolen bases.
