ATHENS – North Penn-Mansfield (3-3) rolls into Athens on a two-game win streak.
Athens (4-2) is also on a two-game winning run. For both it’s the first win streak of the season.
For one, that will be over.
With the District IV Class AAA playoffs looming for both, neither can afford to take a loss.
North Penn-Mansfield comes in off of wins over Towanda and Midd-West by a combined 69-21. Neither has won a game this season, so Athens will be a tougher nut to crack, for sure.
The Panthers are a run-first team led by Kohen Lehman, who has 471 yards and seven TDs on 83 carries. Cameron Fabian is a double-threat for NP-M with 222 rushing yards and two TDs on 36 carries, and 27 receptions for 279 yards and three more scores.
Gaven Sexauer, with 18 carries for 73 yards will see a few touches in the run game and Sam Lawrence, with 12 catches for 115 yards and a score will see a few targets from quarterback Karson Dominick, (64-of-107) who has 578 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Athens also is a run-first team at about a 2-1 rate. Wins over Wyalusing and Hughesville — two teams that are a combined 3-9 – isn’t truly impressive, but the combined 96-6 margin is.
Shayne Reid leads the ground game for the Wildcats with 626 yards and five scores on 63 carries. Caleb Nichols is second on the team with 176 yards and three TDs on 17 runs with quarterback Mason Lister on the list with 113 yards and four scores on 36 runs. Kolsen Kearhley has 106 yards on 16 carries.
Lister has also been very efficient through the air with 783 yards on 52 completions on 80 attempts with 10 TDs and just two picks.
Karter Rude leads the receiving crew with 341 yards and four scores on 16 catches. Lister’s other main targets are Reid, with 202 yards and three TDs on 13 receptions, and JJ Babcock who has 173 yards and three scores on 12 catches.
With Athens sixth and NPM seventh in the playoff standings, the urgency should be there to make this game, —which kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight, — a great one to watch.
