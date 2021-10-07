DRYDEN — Waverly hasn’t won its first six games to start a season since 2012, but that’s what the Wolverines are trying to do Saturday night on the road.
The host Purple Lions are simply trying to right the ship.
Dryden has struggled through the 2021 season and comes into this contest 0-4. To be sure, Dryden has played good programs such as Chenango Forks Susquehanna Valley and Newark Valley, but they’ve scored 28 points and allowed 182.
The Purple Lions were blanked through the first half by Susquehanna Valley, Chenango Forks and Newark Valley and may have been blanked at the half by Chenango Valley as well. In the three games we have info for, Dryden was behind by an average of 33-0 at the break.
Senior Ryan Wiser leads the Lions to the line and performed well against Newark Valley with 119 passing yards on 9-of-13 accuracy. Xavier Scott led the Lions in receptions with six and yards with 68. Colton Dow led the ground game with 64 yards on nine carries.
Waverly comes in riding a wave the Wolverines would like to continue. In five games, Waverly has allowed two defensive touchdowns with one of those given up by the second team. The Wolverines have scored 156 points and given up 28. One of the scores was on a kick return and another was on a pick-six that may have been overturned if further review was in play.
That’s impressive.
Offensively, Waverly is a pass-first outfit that has the pieces to make it work.
The offense belongs to Joey Tomasso, who has hit 83 of 150 passes for 1,114 yards with nine TDs and five interceptions on the season.
Jay Pipher leads the receivers with 445 yards and three TDs on 22 receptions. Brady Blauvelt leads the squad in receptions with 28 for 352 yards and a team-best four touchdowns. Tyler Talada has added 202 yards and three TDs on 16 catches, and Isaiah Bretz has 59 yards on seven receptions.
Gage Tedesco leads Waverly on the ground with 212 yards and three TDs on 43 carries. Tomasso is next on Waverly’s rushing list with 143 yards and six TDs on 31 runs. Kaden Wheeler (16-58); Braedon Hills (13-43-1) and Pipher (11-62-1) also have double-digit rushing attempts.
One big task for the Wolverines as they roll into Dryden Saturday for a 7 p.m. start, is to stay focused and not think about a key game against Watkins Glen that looms on the following Friday.
