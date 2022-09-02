WAVERLY — The Tioga Tigers will begin their state title defense with a neutral site game against Section IX Marlboro at Waverly tomorrow afternoon.
Marlboro finished the regular season with a 7-1 record last year, ending with a first-round exit in the Section IX playoffs.
The Tigers went a perfect 14-0 in 2021, ending with a victory over Moriah in the Class D State Championship Game.
Tomorrow’s game will be Tioga’s first in a long time without star running back Emmett Wood, who rushed for 2,144 yards and 34 touchdowns last season
However, the returning starters bring plenty of talent.
Junior quarterback Caden Bellis has two dangerous targets to throw to in Evan Sickler and Valentino Rossi.
Those two were responsible for 33 percent of Bellis’s targets in 2021, combining for 452 yards and six scores on 12 receptions.
Junior running backs Ousmane Duncanson and Drew Macumber will likely share the workload out of the backfield against Marlboro.
Last year, Duncanson ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and Macumber had 273 yards with two scores on 34 attempts.
Bellis is also a threat to run the ball. He ran it 58 times for 705 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.
Marlboro graduated a sizable amount of starters last year.
The biggest potential threats in this game look to be junior running back Ryan Durling — who ran for 331 yards and four touchdowns on 73 carries last year — and senior receiver Drew Hemink, who caught 15 passes for 252 yards and two scores for the Dukes in 2021.
Kickoff of tomorrow’s game is set for 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Waverly.
Chester at Waverly
The Waverly Wolverines kick off their 2022 season as the nightcap of a doubleheader at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Waverly will welcome in Chester from Section IX for a 6 p.m. contest, which follows Tioga’s game with Marlboro.
Not much is known about this Chester squad, which went 7-3 a year ago and dropped their Section IX playoff opener.
Waverly coach Jason Miller acknowleged the scouting report is thin. But one thing is for sure, Chester will bring some talent to Memorial Stadium.
“They’re an athletic team. A couple really good running backs, a good receiver, two really good linemen. The right side of their defense and right side of their (offensive line), two guys who are really good. They are going to present problems,” Miller said. “Other than that, I don’t know a whole lot about them. The film we get is the last two games of the year. We really didn’t have a good roster from them last year, so I really don’t know who’s coming back ... They have new numbers, so I mean it’s been a challenge to prepare for them.”
Waverly will lean on standout quarterback Joey Tomasso to once again lead the offense to big numbers in 2022.
Tomasso threw for over 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns, while running for 13 more scores a year ago, and the junior signal caller will head into this season with high expectations.
When he goes to the air, Tomasso will look for standouts like Isaiah Bretz and Jay Pipher. They also have plenty of depth with the likes of newcomers Carter George and Jake VanHouten.
On the ground, the Wolverines will hand the rock to Gage Tedesco who has the privilege of running behind a strong offensive line. Leading the way up front is senior center Ty Beeman.
Defensively, the Wolverines have plenty of talent back from a year ago. One guy to watch is Nate DeLill, who coach Miller called “a physical force on defense” in the Morning Times/Daily Review Football Preview magazine.
Miller is excited for the season, and getting a chance to play back-to-back with their neighbors makes this opening weekend even better.
“We’re real proud that we can play back-to-back. (Tioga has) a good following. We get a good following. We’re playing not only for our communities, but we’re playing for Section IV. I’m really glad that these Section IX teams were able to coordinate this, come up and play back-to-back,” Miller said.
“It’s a good way to kick off the season for the fans. It’s nice to play before going back to school. If you’re fortunate enough to win, that sets a really good tone coming into the building when the kids return. There are a lot of potential positives that can come from this.”
Cowanesque Valley at Athens
The Athens Wildcats will look to bounce back tonight when they host Cowanesque Valley for an NTL clash at Alumni Stadium.
It was a tough start for the Wildcats as they dropped a 33-14 decision to Executive Education Academy, a charter school out of Allentown, last Friday.
The Wildcat offense struggled to get going against EEA as they were held to under 60 yards on the ground, while senior QB Mason Lister was under constant pressure and struggled to get the passing game going.
Lister would finish 4 of 19 for 93 yards with one score and three interceptions, while senior running back Caleb Nichols was held to just 39 yards on the ground. The two standouts did connect on a 70-yard passing touchdown but that would be the lone highlight for the Wildcats.
Look for the Wildcats to turn the page this week against CV. Lister will look to seniors Luke Horton and Matt Machmer, junior Josh Martin and sophomores Kolsen Keathley and Xavier Watson in the passing game.
Nichols will be counted on as the lead running back as the Wildcats seek a rebound from a rough start.
The Indians dropped their season opener by a score of 51-19 to Northwest Area last Friday evening.
In that contest, one bright spot was Feltcher Good, who ran the ball 11 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
The Indians only threw the ball seven times, with Graham Hess completing three passes for 79 yards and one touchdown. Good caught two of those passes for 75 yards and one score.
Ean Bump and Tim Freeman led the CV defense with 11 tackles each in the loss.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Alumni Stadium.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Wyalusing
Friday night’s cross-state showdown between Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Wyalusing will have some interesting storylines to watch.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor is returning to 11-man football after spending last couple seasons in 8-man football in New York. The Eagles put together an incredible 8-man season a year ago, going undefeated and ending the season ranked No. 1 in the state.
Now, the Eagles will look to continue that success but at the 11-man level — and this will be their first real game back in the “big leagues.”
Head coach Mike Chaffee has plenty of holes to fill from a year ago but he also brings back some talented athletes.
Leading the way will be running back Pavel Jofre, who replaces All-State player Devin Beach in the Eagles’ backfield.
SVEC will have Jacek Teribury at starting quarterback. He will be a threat in the passing game as well as tucking the ball and running himself.
Hunter Harmon will be Teribury’s top target in the passing game, while Cameron Smith will help Jofre in the backfield.
The host Rams come into this week’s contest with a bad taste in their mouths after dropping a 43-16 game to Nativity BVM in Week One.
The Rams’ new Wing-T offense struggled to get off the ground last week and they will look for a bounce back performance this week.
Cade McMicken runs the show at quarterback with Ayden Hunsinger and Alex Hunsinger behind him in the backfield.
Wyalusing’s offense was held to under 200 total yards a week ago, but this is a brand new offensive scheme for the Rams and they will look to take a step forward against SVEC tonight.
