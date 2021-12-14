ATHENS — Poor shooting early in the game didn’t deter the Athens ladies, who posted a 46-23 win over Blue Ridge in the Wildcats’ season opener.
Athens led just 7-2 after a quarter and 18-8 at the half.
The Lady Wildcats put 28 points on the board in the second half and the Red Raiders simply could’t keep up.
Athens scored the first three points before Blue Ridge’s Libby Zick got her team on the board. The scoreboard stood still at 3-2 for a good chunk of the first quarter before Olivia Bartlow and Caydence Macik connected to give the Wildcats a little breathing room.
The Red Raiders drew to within six points twice in the second period — the last time at 14-8 — but Macik took an assist from Karlee Bartlow down low for two and Mya Thompson added two more before the horn.
“We didn’t shoot the ball that well. I thought we had some baskets we should have made,” said Athens Head Coach Brian Miller, adding that he’s seen some other real good teams struggle from the field in their first game. “We need to do a little better offensive execution.Otherwise, I thought we did some good things.
Indeed, the Wildcats owned the offensive and defensive glass, adding 25 offensive boards to a total of 41 rebounds.
After the first few seconds of the second half, the half was all Athens. Addy Wheeler sparked a 7-0 run with a pair of baskets and Olivia Bartlow added an offensive rebound for two. After Blue Ridge got on the board, Macik had a personal four-point run late in a period that would end with Athens up 31-17.
Blue Ridge never got closer than 12 the rest of the way as Athens cruised.
Macik led Athens with 20 points and added seven rebounds. Wheeler packaged 14 points, eight boards and six steals.
Also for Athens, Karlee Bartlow had four assists and three steals; Olivia Bartlow grabbed eight rebounds; and Emma Bronson finished with seven boards.
Leigha McCain led Blue Ridge with seven points and Zick matched Emma Button with five points each.
Athens gets one practice before hosting Sayre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
