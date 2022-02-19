Bradley's quest for state title begins at sectionals

When you walk into the Athens High wrestling room you will notice “The Wall.” It features the names of all the wrestling legends from Athens — dating back to the likes of Paul Keysaw and more recently Brian Courtney — and it’s somewhere that all Wildcat grapplers want to one day find their names.
Gavin Bradley has his name on “The Wall.”
Three times actually.
But now he wants more.
He wants to become the eighth state champion in the history of the Athens program.
His quest to accomplish that goal begins today inside his home gym at the North Section Wrestling Championships.
“It’s just going to be a little different, a little bit more emotional I guess because it’s your last time wrestling in your own gym,” Bradley said.
Bradley is a two-time North Section champ and is the top seed and heavy favorite to earn his third title at 113 pounds today.
“It would mean a lot,” Bradley said on winning sectionals. “But really it’s just surviving and advancing to the next level, the next stage and then just keep on getting better every day.”
The three-time state medalist made a run all the way to the state finals last year before dropping a 3-2 bout to Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area.
Since that match ended, Bradley has been focused on getting back to the big stage in Hershey and finishing the job. That included putting in more time wrestling in the offseason than some high school wrestlers would in their entire careers.
“This summer I wrestled about 80 matches. I tried to go for 100 but with COVID and everything I couldn’t really do a lot. But I did go to a lot of tournaments and I created a really fun atmosphere,” Bradley said.
The Athens senior believes he has improved a lot since last season ended.
“I’ve improved a lot I think. My coaches, I mean we’ve worked all summer and done all this stuff so we have improved a lot as far as me and the team,” he said.
Athens coach Shawn Bradley, who is also Gavin’s uncle, has seen the improvement every day and knows there’s always more they can work on.
“Wrestling is a sport where you can improve every day and there are things that he’s been working hard at. We have made adjustments even throughout the year from one match to the next and he’s been getting better,” coach Bradley said. “Hopefully he can find that fine line. Kids know him. You look at Flo and he’s there. Kids know what he’s going to do and he’s got to be able to adjust. That’s one thing he needs to work on. He just has to keep progressing and getting better even within matches.”
One thing that has helped Bradley in his quest to keep improving was trying out freestyle wrestling this past summer.
“Maybe finishing quick, that’s the big thing that freestyle helped with. He wrestled well in freestyle ... He beat some good kids, wrestled some really good kids and he got to go to Fargo and wrestle some big tournaments and that’s about getting him into that situation,” the Athens coach said. “Getting him to have to think about it, have to prepare for a big match, having to go out against a good kid and doing that repetitively and see where we’re at.”
Bradley was quick to praise his dad and coaches for helping him get those offseason opportunities.
“It helps a lot and you know that’s all gratitude to my dad,” Bradley said on traveling to get competition. “He travels with me. He coaches me there, so that’s huge going (to tournaments) and getting me that experience. Same thing with uncle Shawn and David White and Mr. (Jay) White who basically said you should try freestyle. I had never tried freestyle before and I did really well at freestyle states and that was a very cool experience.”
Bradley, who is the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 113, credited the environment in the Athens wrestling room with making him a better wrestler.
“Pushing yourself definitely isn’t a challenge when you come to Athens. It’s a tough room, it’s a tough environment, but if you make it there you can make it anywhere. The coaches are always there for you, they are always going to help you but it is a tough environment. We do a lot of conditioning and stuff like that,” Bradley said.
Now he will focus on making all that hard work pay off as he makes one last run at a state title — and his coach believes he can get the job done as long as he believes in himself.
“(We) talked about it (this week), when he walks on the mat he’s got to think that no one can beat me. That’s the biggest thing. When he walks onto the mat saying ‘this kid cannot touch me,’ and if he does that (his name) will be up there (on The Wall),” coach Bradley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.