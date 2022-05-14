AURORA– Championships are not a foreign concept at Tioga High School. On Friday, the Tigers baseball team added another to their trophy case with a dominating 15-5 victory over Union Springs in the IAC Small Schools Championship Game at Wells College.
The win came via mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth inning where the Tigers just kept getting on base with base hits and running the base paths well. That was the difference in the game, as the hot bats for the Tigers started early.
“The hot bats were definitely a difference in the game,” Tioga Head Coach Kevin Evanek said. “We were hitting really well today and have been in the last couple of games so that makes a huge difference.”
Though the Tigers gave up five runs, sophomore pitcher Ethan Perry was impressive on the mound, throwing all six innings. In that time, he only gave up three walks and three earned runs while striking out five batters. He gave up five hits but did not allow hit from the the second through fourth innings.
“Ethan threw great today and had a lot of nice pitches,” added Evanek. “He battled through some adversity today, but I was proud of the way he pitched overall.”
The Tigers found themselves trailing early after the Wolves scored a run in the top of the first inning. Tioga responded with one of their own in the bottom of the first, followed up by a slew of four runs in the second to jump out to a 5-1 lead after two frames.
Two more runs in the third and three in the fourth — highlighted by an RBI triple from Perry — increased the Tiger lead to nine.
Perry gave up a couple in the fifth and sixth innings, but the Tigers added another pair and a trio in consecutive innings to end the game an inning early in a run rule for the 15-5 win.
That explosion of runs was highlighted by an absolute bomb from Tioga’s Max Dydynski in left field over the tall left field fence for a two-run home run.
With 13 hits for the Tigers, six were able to account for a pair. Those included Dydynski, Sam Bailey, Casey Stoughton, Ethan Perry, Colby Whitmore and Karson Sindoni.
Stoughton, Whitmore, and Perry joined the two-RBI club with Dydynski in the win. Sam Bailey scored a team-high three runs. Scoring a couple of runs each were Stoughton, Drew Macumber, Perry, Sindoni and Dydynski.
The win gave Tioga their first IAC title since 2016.
“This is definitely a good way to get ready for the playoffs and it’s always nice to win a championship,” Evanek said. “They’re playing great baseball at the right time so hopefully we can stay hot.”
The Tigers have one more regular season game scheduled before the start of the playoffs. That will come on Monday against 15-1 Windsor, a Class B team. That game will go on as planned if the rain holds off, but it will not count in terms of sectional points, as the seeding meeting will be on Monday.
Tioga is hoping to earn a top seed in sectionals to earn a possible home game in the first couple of rounds as a favorite in the Section IV bracket.
