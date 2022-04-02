Babcock averaged 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game in his senior season, and helped the Wildcats reach their first District IV Title Game since 2000, earning him Morning Times MVP honors. He finished his career with 1,175 points, 538 rebounds and 292 assists, and will continue his athletic and academic career at Elmira College in the fall.
Offensive Player of the Year: Joey Tomasso — Waverly
In his sophomore season, Tomasso set the school record for points in a season with 410 — previously held by David Sickler since 1992 — scoring an average of 19.5 points per game as Waverly reached the Section IV playoffs. Tomasso will now set his sights on breaking the school record of 1,519 career points, also held by Sickler.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tucker Brown and Nalen Carling — Athens
Brown and Carling led the way for Athens’ famous 2-3 zone defense that gave opponents fits all season. Brown averaged 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, and Carling averaged 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Newcomer of the Year: Gavin Fisher — Tioga
In his first season of varsity action, Fisher averaged 8.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, helping the Tigers reach the Section IV playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Coach of the Year: Jim Lister — Athens
Lister guided the Wildcats to a 21-8 record as they reached their first District IV Title Game since 2000 and earned their first state playoff win since the 1950s. Athens went 15-3 in league play and defeated Troy to win the NTL Showdown.
