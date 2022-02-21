ATHENS — It was a special night in Athens on Saturday as a pair of Wildcat seniors ended their home wrestling careers on top of the podium at the North Section Wrestling Championships.
Returning state finalist and No. 1 state ranked Gavin Bradley captured his third straight sectional title in dominant fashion.
Bradley pinned Canton’s Cohen Landis in 57 seconds in the 113-pound final after earning a fall in 1:06 in his semifinal match.
The Athens senior took home the sportsmanship award from the Northern Tier League officials prior to his finals victory.
Bradley was joined on top of the podium by fellow senior Karter Rude, who finally took home gold from sectionals after a pair of third-place finishes and a fourth-place finish in his first three years.
The Wildcat senior picked up a hard-fought 8-3 victory over Canton’s Bailey Ferguson in the 152-pound title bout.
“It feels good. I’ve been working towards it all year. You know this is one step in the process of my final goal, so that’s what I’m working towards,” said Rude, who racked up two first-period pins — including a 13-second fall — on his way to the finals.
Athens coach Shawn Bradley was thrilled for Rude and believes he has the potential to make some noise going forward.
“That’s awesome ... He’s got to keep building his confidence and it’s going to be amazing. That’s the big thing about wrestling, if you can get on a roll, keep peaking then sky’s the limit — we’ve seen that before,” coach Bradley said.
Athens senior Kaden Setzer was rolling in Saturday’s sectionals before getting injured in his finals match against Troy’s Seth Seymour at 132 pounds.
Setzer pinned his way into the finals with a first-period fall in the semifinals to set up a showdown with the returning sectional champ from Troy.
In the title bout, Setzer built a 9-2 lead on Seymour before a knee injury would cause the Athens senior to take injury time. Setzer tried to gut it out and complete the match but it was eventually stopped and Seymour was the champion by injury default.
Athens junior Jake Courtney met Towanda freshman Riley Vanderpool in the 138-pound final. The two met earlier in the year with Vanderpool catching Courtney and getting a pin.
This time around Vanderpool built a 5-0 lead early, but Courtney started his comeback with a reversal late in the second to cut the lead to three.
Courtney then got an escape in the third period and tied things up with time winding down to send the match to overtime.
The Athens standout got in deep on a shot in the sudden victory period, but it was Vanderpool who came out on top and got the last-second takedown for the win.
“Some of the kids wrestled well. Karter and Gavin looked really good. Kaden looked really good until his knee gave him a little trouble there in the finals. Jake wrestled well. He’s just got to finish that match. He wrestled hard the whole time and that kid was dead tired, he’s got to finish the match,” coach Bradley said.
The four Wildcat finalists will be joined at the District IV Class AA Wrestling Championships by heavyweight Josh Nittinger and 215-pounder Caleb Nason.
Nittinger, who went 3-1 on the day, pinned Towanda’s Jared Gunther in 4:53 to claim third place.
Nason went 2-2 on Saturday to finish in fourth place and punch his ticket to districts.
“It’s basically survive and advance, you’ve got to get to next week and hopefully these guys keep peaking, keep working hard. We’re going to have tougher challenges next week and they’ve just got to fight through them,” coach Bradley said.
Rude said the six Wildcats are ready for the challenge and looking to keep moving forward.
“We’re all motivated. Survive and advance is the game at this point, so that’s what we’re working for. Everyone has their own goals, but we’re all in the same mindset right now,” said Rude, who is hoping he and some teammates can join Bradley in Hershey this time around. “We’re all trying to get there with him because he’s always there making a name for himself and that’s what we’re trying to do right now too.”
Athens sophomore Mason Vanderpool went 1-2 on the day at 120 pounds, while senior Lucas Forbes was 1-2 at 145 pounds.
Sayre’s lone wrestler competing was Josh Wilson at 189 pounds. The senior went 1-2 on the day with a win by fall in the consolation bracket.
The Canton Warriors advanced 11 of 13 wrestlers to the District IV Class AA Tournament as they rolled to their third straight North Section championship on Saturday.
The Warriors crowned three champions as they racked up 187.5 points to win the team crown over second-place Towanda which finished with 129.5 points.
“We’re very happy with the way the kids performed. We had some good battles throughout the day and I thought everybody contributed. I was really happy with all 13 guys we brought. Even Lyle (Vermilya) and Levi (Pepper), who didn’t qualify, they contributed to the team and that’s what it takes,” said Canton coach Lyle Wesneski.
Athens finished in third place with 107.5 team points, while Troy was fourth with 102 points and Wyalusing rounded out the top five with 94 points. The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for next weekend’s District IV tournament in Williamsport.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade captured the 106-pound title with a hard-fought 4-1 win over Wyalusing’s CJ Carr.
North Penn-Liberty’s Brayden Pequignot finished third as he pinned Troy’s Konner Kerr in 2:53 in the consolation final.
Sullivan County’s Rocky Finnegan took third at 113 pounds with a fall over North Penn-Liberty’s Cale Wagner.
Canton freshman Holden Ward continued his stellar rookie year with a North Section title at 120 pounds. Ward pinned Troy’s Kenyon Slater in 1:25 in the finals.
Sullivan County’s Kruz McCusker came home in third place with a 2-0 decision over Towanda’s Shane Atwood.
The 126-pound final was the match of the night as Towanda freshman Rylee Sluyter overcame a 4-1 deficit to Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger to claim the title.
Sluyter started the third period down by three and decided to try to turn Hunsinger and would do enough work to get two stall calls against the Wyalusing wrestler to cut the lead to 4-2 with 31 seconds left.
The two went out of bounds with 17 seconds left and Hunsinger got an escape with six seconds left to make it 5-2, but Sluyter went for a home run swing and got all of it.
With five seconds left, Sluyter went headlock and threw Hunsinger to his back for a takedown and two nearfall for a 6-5 victory.
“I knew it was going to be a really hard match to win, but I had to keep my head in it and I knew I could win it,” Sluyter said.
Sluyter said he was looking to get a turn on Hunsinger in the third period but eventually had to go for broke.
“I was going to try to tilt him but I couldn’t do that so I had to let him up and hit him with the headlock,” said Sluyter.
Canton’s Cayden Miller pinned Northeast Bradford’s Tyler Russell to finish third at 126.
The Warriors also got a third-place finish at 132 pounds as Ryland Sakers earned a 6-4 win over Cade McMicken.
Canton’s Hudson Ward brought home the bronze at 138 with an 11-1 major decision over Williamson’s Ayden Sprague.
The Warriors got their second champion when junior Hayden Ward pinned Troy’s Jacob Hinman in 5:23 in the 145-pound final.
“It’s a good feeling. Looking forward to the next couple weeks, hopefully wrestling some good competition,” Hayden Ward said.
Williamson’s Owen Cummings finished third at 145 after taking down Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson by fall in 3:57.
Troy’s Jayden Renzo finished third when he pinned Towanda’s Jace Gunther in the consolation final at 152.
For Towanda senior Bryant Green it had been two years since he last appeared in the North Section tournament. Well, he picked up where he left off as a sophomore as Green, who missed all last year with injury, went “back-to-back” as the 160-pound champion.
Green, who won the 160-pound title in 2020, pinned Sullivan County’s Porter Dawson in Saturday’s 160-pound final to grab his second sectional gold.
“It’s pretty exciting but it’s just stage one — I’m on to more,” said Green, who is thrilled to be heading to districts with eight teammates. “That’s huge especially seeing that most of them are freshmen ... I’m really excited.”
Canton’s Brenen Taylor finished third at 160 with a fall over North Penn-Liberty’s Easton Pequignot.
Riley Parker gave Canton its third individual gold when he earned a tough 4-3 decision over NP-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman at 172 pounds.
Towanda freshman Mason Higley grabbed bronze with a 12-2 major decision over Tim Freeman of Williamson.
The 189-pound title went to Troy’s Mason Woodward. The junior earned his crown with a 13-6 decision over Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger.
“It feels great. It shows all the hard work that we put in is finally paying off,” said Woodward, who understands it’s all about surviving and advancing from this point on. “Just one week after the next, keep moving on.”
Gaven Sexauer of North Penn-Liberty took home third place with a 6-4 decision over Towanda’s Aiden Miller.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff would battle Williamson’s Mike Sipps in a sometimes contentious 215-pound final. In the end, Woodruff would lead the entire way and end up with a last-second pin to grab his third career sectional gold.
Canton’s Conner Davis was third as he took down Athens’ Caleb Nason by a 12-7 decision in the consolation final.
The last title bout of the night saw Williamson standout Kade Sottolano earn a 4-1 decision over Canton’s Mason Nelson at 285 pounds.
The District IV Class AA Championships will begin on Friday night at the Magic Dome at Williamsport High School.
