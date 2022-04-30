WYALUSING — Valley track teams traveled to Wyalusing to compete in the Lasagna Invitational on Friday and saw some good results.
To start off the day, the Waverly girls 4x800 team of Harper Minaker, Lauren Gorsline, Haylie Davenport and Elizabeth Vaughn took sixth place with a time of 11 minutes, 8.4 seconds.
The Athens 4x800 squad of Ethan Hicks, Sander Bertsch, Ryan Thompson and Kyle Anthony took third in 9:07.27.
In the 100 meter hurdles, Athens’ Hannah Walker placed fifth with a time of 17.31 seconds.
Athens’ Levi Kuhns was fourth in the 110 hurdles with a 16.46, and Micah Chandler of Waverly took sixth.
Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook was 10th in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.56 seconds.
Waverly had two runners in the top 10 of the boys 100, as Kayleb Bechy took fourth with an 11.76, and Jerrell Sackett nabbed fifth with an 11.67. Athens’ Jaden Wright placed ninth in the event.
Emma Bronson of Athens was fourth in the girls 1600 in 5:34.9.
Kyle Anthony of Athens was the top local finisher in the boys 1600, taking eighth with a time of 4:46.92.
Waverly’s team of Allison Barrett, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Westbrook took fourth in the girls 4x100 with a time of 52.68. Wyalusing finished in fourth and Troy was seventh.
In the boys 4x100, the Waverly squad of Bechy, Liam Traub, Chandler and Treyton Moore took second with a 46.35, and Athens was fourth with a 47.07.
Waverly’s Kelsey Ward ran a 1:07.61 to take ninth in the girls 400.
Sayre’s Mason Hughey was fifth in the boys 400 with a 54.73.
Athens’ Walker ran a 48.71 to place third in the girls 300 meter hurdles.
In the boys 300 meter hurdles, Athens’ Kuhn’s finished in sixth place with a time of 47 seconds flat.
Athens’ Emma Bronson nabbed second in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:32.51.
In the girls 200, Athens’ Walker took sixth with a 27.57 and Waverly’s Westbrook finished in eighth.
In the boys 200, Waverly’s Chandler placed fourth with a 23.54. Athens’ Wright took sixth, Waverly’s Bechy was seventh, Sayre’s Hughey was eighth and Athens’ Kolsen Keathley was 10th.
Athens’ Sara Bronson set a school record and finished second overall in the girls 3200 with a time of 11:48.74, and Waverly’s Minaker was 10th.
Waverly’s 4x400 squad of Barrett, Garrity, Nittinger and Westbrook took sixth in 4:27.12
Waverly’s boys 4x400 team of Chandler, Sam VanDyke, Moore and Traub clocked a 3:44.2 to finish in fifth, and Athens took eighth.
Athens’ Olivia Bartlow threw 28-0 ½ to place fifth in the girls shot put.
In the girls discus, Athens’ Bartlow was eighth with a throw of 82-3 ½.
Sayre’s Donavan Wynn was 10th in the boys discus with a throw of 102-3 ½.
Athens’ Emma Pernaselli took seventh in the girls javelin with a distance of 90-10.
Sayre’s Hughey was tenth in the boys javelin with a distance of 121-6.
Athens’ Mya Thompson finished in eighth with a distance of 30-5 in the girls triple jump.
In the boys high jump, Waverly’s Sackett tied for fifth with a jump of 5-6.
Waverly’s Nittinger took sixth place in the girls pole vault with a height of eight feet
In the boys pole vault, Waverly’s Ryan Clark cleared 10 feet to place fifth.
Holy Redeemer won the boys team competition with 91 points. Troy finished in fourth, Waverly was eighth, NEB was ninth, Wyalusing was 10th, Athens was 13th, Canton was 14th, Towanda was 15th and Sayre was 20th.
Montrose won the girls team competition with 109 points. Towanda finished in sixth, Athens was seventh, Troy and Wyalusing tied for 12th, NEB was 14th, Waverly was 15th and Canton was 22nd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.