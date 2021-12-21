WAVERLY — Five falls and four forfeits were more than enough for Waverly to improve its dual meet mark to 3-0 with a 54-16 win over Northeast Bradford in a nonleague wrestling match on Monday.
In a match that started at 102 with a double forfeit, NEB got on the board at 110 with a forfeit win for Kolton Keir.
Waverly’s Landon McCarty evened the team score with a 40-second pin win over Gavin Tuttle at 118.
Jake Besecker, the lone Waverly wrestler to win on the mat with anything other than a first-period pin, was down to Brock Fenton 4-0 early in the second period. Besecker crawled back into the match with an escape and takedown later in the period to trail 4-3 heading into the third period. Electing to start the third period on the bottom worked perfectly for Besecker, who got an escape and earned a takedown before tacking on a pin at the 4:58 mark.
Down 12-6 as a team, NEB edged closer when Tyler Russell notched an 8-0 major decision win over Waverly’s Seth Noto at 132.
The resulting 12-10 score would be as close as the Panthers would get.
Waverly’s Connor Stotler hung a 41-second pin on NEB’s Nathan Billings at 138, and at 145 Mason Ham needed 53 seconds to pin down NEB’s Lucas Lambert to add six more points to Waverly’s coffers.
Now up 24-10 with six weight classes remaining, the Wolverines were assured of victory as the next three weight classes would end in forfeit wins for the Wolverines. From 152 through 172, Dustyn Gingrich, Braeden Nichols and Braeden Hills, respectively, accepted those forfeits.
With the match in the bag for Waverly at 42-10, Andrew Kimble posted the quickest pin of the night, dispatching Dominic Clark in 25 seconds at 189.
At 215, Ty Beeman accepted a forfeit win for Waverly to end the Wolverines’ scoring.
Northeast Bradford’s Kamden Ricci pinned Waverly’s Anthony Speer at 285 to set the final margin.
Northeast Bradford will visit Wyalusing on Thursday with a 7 p.m. start.
Waverly will hit the mats next at the Windsor Tournament on Dec. 29 beginning at 11 a.m. and 30 beginning at 9 a.m.
