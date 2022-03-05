CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — Athens grad Brian Courtney has done it all in wrestling. He has won at every level, including taking home two state titles, and he qualified for the NCAA Division 1 tournament last season — but now he’s looking to a future off the mat.
The four-time PIAA medalist has decided to hang up his singlet after competing for the University of Virginia in the ACC Championships this weekend and hopefully in the national tournament in a couple weeks.
“This is it for me. This is my fifth year, I technically have two more for seven (years), but this is it,” Courtney said. “I talked to the coaches at the beginning of the year just so they could plan for the future ... I let them know just to be fair (to them). They totally understood. I’m married and I’m ready.”
Courtney, who is the fifth seed at 133 pounds this weekend, admitted that college wrestling has taken its toll.
“It’s a grind. They say it, it’s cliche but it’s true, it’s a grind. You don’t start to feel it until like year four, and you go on to eight (years) for some people and it’s a grind. Props to people who make it all the way,” he said.
The Athens grad began to think about his future when the NCAA granted all wrestlers an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
“I mean, it was a hard decision and it was something that was pretty much looming over me since I got that COVID year,” said Courtney, who earned his degree from UVA last year. “I knew that my years increased from six to seven. At that point I knew I wasn’t doing seven, so I knew I was ending my career early no matter what just because it was going to be too long to put my life on hold for another year and put my body through it for another year.”
Courtney said his wife was supportive of whatever he decided, but in the end he chose to make this year his last — and put everything he had into one last ride.
“Ultimately I decided that five (years) would be enough for me, and I did have goals and I do have goals. I pretty much decided that this is the year I’ve got to (go all out),” he said.
Part of going all out was dropping from 141 pounds — where he made nationals last year — to 133 pounds this season.
“That’s pretty much why I decided to go 33 too, because I don’t want to leave anything on the table. I was a small 41, and I thought maybe being a big 33 would help me out and I want to sell out this year and make it worthwhile,” he said. “The goal is to end the season on top of the podium.”
Courtney said his mindset has changed over the years — and it all started with his loss in the 2015 PIAA finals.
“I used to be really fixated on outcomes. After the loss in the (state) finals my sophomore year, I was really upset and I pouted in the bleachers for a long time and wouldn’t talk to anyone. A lot of people came out to see that and I realized that it was really immature,” said Courtney, who would go on to win state titles in his junior and senior campaigns for the Wildcats.
“Ever since then I decided it’s not about the result,” he continued. “It’s about the effort I put into it. It’s about the training I put into it, and again it’s kind of cliche but it’s about the journey to get there, it’s really not about the results. If I don’t end the season on top of the podium, I’m going to be OK. I’m going to be OK walking away from it because I sold out this year, I gave it everything I had and I’m going to continue to give everything I have in life.”
While he’ll be OK with whatever the outcome is, the two-time PIAA champ is looking to add some more hardware to his collection before hanging up his wrestling shoes.
Courtney enters the ACC tournament as the fifth seed, but he does own a win over No. 2 Joseph Heilmann of North Carolina. He missed his match with Pitt’s Micky Phillippi (the third seed) because he had COVID and dropped tight matches to top seed Korbin Myers of Virginia Tech and No. 4 Kai Orine of North Carolina State.
“It’s a tough little bracket ... The ACC was crazy. Myers went undefeated in the ACC, and Heilmann is the two seed, and I beat him, and he beat Micky (Phillippi). Micky technically has a win over me because I forfeited (due to COVID), and he beat Orine, who beat me, so it’s all kind of a mess. I ended up with the five seed and I was totally OK with it,” Courtney said.
Courtney, who is looking to become a teacher and eventually school administrator, is hoping to finish on top of the podium in the ACC Championships — which are behind held in his home arena.
“I 100 percent believe I can win this bracket. My coaches 100 percent believe I can win this bracket. It’s just about doing it. It’s just about having fun,” he said. “We’ve been talking about it, my coaches and I, and now more than ever they’re like, ‘You know what? Just wrestle. We’ll worry about the game plan and stuff, but you just wrestle.’ They are preparing me and I trust them, and they really believe in me and I believe in myself so the goal at the end of the weekend is to win it and I really think I can do it.”
Courtney needs to place in the top five to grab an automatic bid to nationals this year. If he doesn’t get an automatic bid, he could grab a wild card to Detroit like he did last year.
“This is my last time wrestling in Charlottesville. This is going to be, hopefully not my last time wrestling, because if I hold my seed I qualify and I’ve got a good shot at a wild card but I don’t want to put all those eggs in that basket,” he said.
No matter what happens he is going to soak it all in during the final weeks of his incredible wrestling career.
“Something I’ve been telling myself, now more than ever, especially with it being my last time, is just enjoy it and take it all in,” he said.
The ACC Championships kick off at 11 a.m. today and will run through 7 p.m. on Sunday night. You can catch all the action on the ACC Network.
