ELMIRA — The Tioga boys bowling team swept Notre Dame, but the girls fell 4-0 in Tuesday’s match.
Boys
Tioga won the first game 928-621, the second 995-711 and the third 960-678 on its way to the sweep with a total score of 2,883-2,126.
Frank Chapman led the way for Tioga with a 650. He had games of 223, 222 and 205.
Dylan Slater was next with games of 167, 220 and 215 for a total pinfall of 602.
Bradley Webb added a 547 and Nick Slater had a 517 for Tioga.
Also for Tioga, Gage Cain bowled a 514 and Rocco Fariello had a 485.
Connor Ryan led ND with a 533.
Girls
Notre Dame won by scores of 717-621, 752-711 and 807-678 for a total of 2,276-2,010.
Chloe Gillet bowled the highest girls score with a 516. She had games of 172, 152 and 192 for Tioga.
Rachel Feeko added a 405 for Tioga and Allie Creller bowled a 378.
Jaime Card (344) BobbiJo Tarbox (331), Ariana Hawley (321) rounded out the scoring for the Tioga girls.
Emalie Barkley rolled a 493 to lead ND.
———
Wolverine boys beat, girls split with O-M
WAVERLY — Closer to home, Waverly’s boys swept past Odessa-Montour, while the Lady Wolverines split with the Indians 2-2.
Boys
Zach Vanderpool rocked the house again, posting a 232, a 215, and a 244 for a 691. This time Trent Sindoni joined him, rolling a 611 after starting his day with a 242.
Waverly won the opener 1,010-807, the second game 922-774 and the nightcap 952-757 to take the total 2,884-2,338.
Also for Waverly, Carter Hayes had a 202 in the middle of a 541; Ashton Pritchard had a 525; Dominick Wood had a 516; and Cody Blackwell finished with a 421.
David Patterson had a 542 to lead O-M.
Girls
Rachel Houseknecht rolled a 622 for Waverly on games of 222, 214 and 186.
Still O-M won the first game 793-778 and the second 757-739. Waverly rebounded from those two close losses to win the third game 772-716. That was enough to give the Lady Wolverines the win for total pin count 2,289-2,266.
Victoeia Houseknecht added a 189 and a 191 in a 547 series; Shantilly Decker had a 438; Serenity Conklin had a 404; and Emily Houyseknecht finished with a total of 278.
Jana Arias led O-M with a 183 as part of a 513 series.
