Courtney returns to UVA

Virginia’s Brian Courtney (right) battles Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young in the 133-pound quarterfinals at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships last March. Courtney, who retired from wrestling after nationals last March, has returned to the mat for Virginia competing as a grad student. He is also teaching middle school science in South Carolina.

 Times File Photo

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments