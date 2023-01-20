CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — Sometimes a pipe dream becomes a reality.
That is what former Athens wrestling standout Brian Courtney said the idea of him returning to the mat for the University of Virginia Cavaliers this winter was — an unrealistic dream for both himself and the coaches at UVA.
Courtney retired from competitive wrestling after his final bout at the 2022 NCAA Division I Championships last March. Since then he has settled into a life where he's a middle school science teacher and volunteer coach in South Carolina.
The two-time PA state champ returned to the mat at the rugged Midland Championships in late December — wrestling as an unattached competitor — and put together a solid tournament where he finished fourth at 141 pounds.
It was supposed to be a one-time thing for Courtney — one last ride on the mat for the Athens wrestling legend.
But following his performance at Midlands, Courtney and the staff at Virginia began to talk about a possible return to the team for the second semester of the Cavaliers' season.
"It kind of started as a joke ... just like an idea," Courtney said.
Well, soon after Midlands that "joke" turned serious and the Virginia wrestling program and Courtney worked out a plan for him to return to Division I wrestling for the final stretch of the 2022-23 season.
"I kind of reached out to them and was like, 'Hey, I would like to use my eligibility. I'd like to do it in a unique way,'" Courtney said.
Unique might be an understatement.
Courtney will continue teaching middle school science during the week and then head to Charlottesville — or wherever the Cavaliers are wrestling — and compete on the weekends.
"I'll pretty much be splitting time is how it's going to look. I'm still down in South Carolina and so it will be me splitting time," said Courtney, who said his school district's calendar actually lined up pretty well with his new wrestling schedule.
"I'll be up there a surprising amount of time based on how my (teaching) schedule is working out," he said.
Not only will Courtney continue his teaching duties, the Athens grad will also have to take classes online in order to be eligible to compete for UVA.
"That is a very unique, strange scenario there. I've got to take a full course load, so that will be another very interesting thing. That will be all online," he said.
Courtney returned to the UVA lineup last weekend for the Virginia Duals — where he would go 2-1 at 141 pounds, including a win over the 14th ranked wrestler in the country.
While Courtney is back competing for the Cavaliers, he also understands that he won't be handed the starting spot when the time comes to the NCAA postseason.
"Nothing is just given to me. It's still a really fluid process because they have a really solid starting (141-pounder) ... We'll be splitting matches and see how it goes. Hopefully I can be the guy, but if not, he's a great option and at least I gave it a shot," Courtney said.
While he knows that he needs to beat out teammate Dylan Cedeno, the Athens grad is just happy to be back on the mat and having fun again in the sport of wrestling.
"Last year, for me, the weight was a really difficult thing," said Courtney, who was cutting weight to make 133 pounds for Virginia. "(It was) more difficult than I really let on, and in a way it sucked a lot of the fun out of it for me."
That was a major reason why Courtney initially decided to retire from wrestling and begin his teaching career. But while he was helping coach wrestlers at C2X Academy in South Carolina shortly after he "retired" from wrestling, Courtney figured something out — wrestling can be pretty fun.
"Somewhere along the way it became fun again. When Kyle Montaperto, a freshman at the Unviersity of Virginia who lives right around where I live now, came (to C2X) he really ignited that fire again," said Courtney, who began sparring with Montaperto. "I really didn't realize I wasn't trying before (when training with other C2X wrestlers), but I've got to try against Kyle. He's good. I had to start really trying again, and then from there on the fire was lit again and it was a lot of fun."
The South Carolina resident said he used his trip to Midlands as a test for himself.
"Midlands was kind of like, it was mostly for fun, but it was a feel-out process to see "Where am I really? Am I good enough to do this still, or is this just me being crazy?' It went pretty well. It could have gone better, but it gave me some confidence for sure," Courtney said.
Once Courtney and Virginia worked out the details, the Athens native turned his focus to two things — having fun and accomplishing his dreams.
"For one, it's just to let loose and have fun. This is insane. It's crazy. I don't know anyone who has done this before. I barely knew it was possible. It started as a joke. There's literally no pressure, just like at Midlands. I'm going to keep that mentality," Courtney said.
"But then, on top of that, I do have the expectation that I know that I can win a national title. I am 100 percent certain of that, and I feel like I haven't always been 100 percent certain of that," he continued. "So that's something that is unique and new, and it adds a little bit. There's ways it can look where I can be satisfied with my season if I don't walk out on the podium or on top of it, but I can totally see myself there. I would be lying if I said I wouldn't be a little bummed if I didn't end up on top (of the podium at nationals) or at least on there."
Now, Courtney will look to make that dream a reality and no matter what happens, he will make people — from his family and friends in Athens to his students in South Carolina — extremely proud.
Editor's Note: Courtney will be back in action tonight when Virginia takes on the University of Pittsburgh and No. 3 ranked Cole Matthews.
