TROY — The Athens and Troy Legion teams squared off on Tuesday night, and Troy walked away with a close 4-3 win.

Athens loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first, but two straight strikeouts ended the threat.

Zachary Woolf gave Troy a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to score Malachi Walter.

Athens tied the score in the top of the third when Carson Rowe scored on a wild pitch.

Nick Jacob hit a two-RBI single in the top of the fifth to give Athens its first lead of the game.

Matthew Keeney hit a leadoff single to start the bottom of the fifth for Troy, Shane Austin roped an RBI double to bring his team within one run.

Later in the inning, Gabriel Kaufman hit a two-RBI single to put Troy ahead 4-3, and they would not relinquish the lead.

Rowe and Cam Sullivan each had two hits for Athens, and Jacob added a single and two RBI.

Austin had two hits and an RBI for Troy, while Kaufman had one hit with two RBI. Woolf and Matthew Keeney also contributed with two hits.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments