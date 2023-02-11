Waverly’s Bailey chooses Salem University

WAVERLY — Waverly senior Bryce Bailey will get to live the dream in the fall, attending and playing baseball at Salem University.
Bailey said that he’s always wanted to go to the next level.
“It’s awesome. It’s been a childhood dream of mine to play college baseball. Getting to play at the level I’ll be playing at is really exciting,” Bailey said.
The Salem University Tigers — an NCAA Division II program based in West Virginia — will start play in the New South Conference for baseball this spring.
“It’s very competitive and at a high level and I’m very excited for it.”
Salem is a small school with about 700 students on campus.
“It gives you that ‘home town’ feel,” said Bailey. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I loved it. The coaching staff is phenomenal. They brought me in just like family. The players brought me in like a brother.
Bailey said he liked everything about it.
“The location, the facilities — they made me feel wanted.”
Bailey has been heavily involved in racing in recent years but will forego the track in order to focus on baseball.
“I’m going to step back from racing this year, focus on baseball, enjoy my summer and play some baseball around here. Racing will be there when I get done.”
Bailey said he’s been playing summer and club ball as long as he could remember — and wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I’ve always loved it,” said the Waverly senior. “It’s always been super fun to me and I just love training.”
Among those who think he’ll excel is his high school coach, Kyle McDuffee.
“Bryce is a leader, he’s coachable and he comes every day ready to play baseball,” said McDuffee. “I know it’s a cliché first one in, last one out — but he’s that kid.”
McDuffee said Bailey’s that guy who’s always looking for some extra swings or asking for help with his footwork.
“It’s constant so we always plan that with him,” said the longtime Waverly coach. “He leads by example. He’s very professional at the plate and personable in the dugout so he knows how to be a leader.”
McDuffee noted that in sectionals Bailey took on a wall to catch a foul ball.
“It was at high risk,” said McDuffee. “He went after it. He felt at that moment the team winning or losing could depend on that catch so he went all out to get it. That’s how he was all year. On bus rides he’s talking baseball all the way up and all the way back. He sits around one of the coaches and always wants to learn.”
“He’s a gritty player. He’s had good coaches around him,” said McDuffee noting that Waverly assistants Taylor Skerpon played at Penn State and Brendan Hitchcock at Binghamton. “They’re teaching him what the college level looks like.”
McDuffee also said that Bailey came back and talked with the coaches after college visits.
“He appreciates it. He listens. Not only will he do well in baseball, he’ll also do well as a student and he’ll do well in the work world,” said McDuffee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.