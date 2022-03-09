ATHENS — The host teams picked up wins Tuesday night to place third in both the Hughes (sixth grad girls) and Daniels (sixth grade boys) tournaments.

Athens’ ladies downed Waverly 17-4 in the third-place game of the Hughes Tournament and the Athens boys topped Sayre 15-10.

Hughes Tournament

Third place game

Athens 17, Waverly 4

Athens led 11-4 at the half and “pitched” a shutout in the second half to get the win.

Abby Ahern scored all seven Athens points in the first quarter, and Allie Kemp had all four of her points in the second period. Ellie Mosher added four points for Athens and Lilah Dawson hit one bucket for two points.

Savannah Dorsey was Waverly’s offense. She scored all four of her team’s points. Despite fighting hard to the end, the Waverly squad couldn’t mount a comeback.

Daniels Tournament

Athens 15, Sayre 10

Host Athens led 9-4 at the half and held that lead through the second half in spite of several Sayre challenges.

Aidan Briggs netted four of his six points in the first period to help his team take the lead, and Sam Cheresnowski had four of his six points in the third quarter to help lock it up.

Iziah Bailey added two points for Athens and Eli Wayman had one.

Nolan Raupers led Sayre with four points. Jayden Morningstar, Michael Sutryk and Riley McGaughey had two points each for Sayre.

Recommended for you

Load comments