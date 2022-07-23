Bellis rattles off eight straight wins to become Fargo All-American

Tioga wrestling standout Caden Bellis showed how much heart and toughness he has over the weekend as he battled back from an opening round loss at the U.S. Marine Corps 16U Freestyle Nationals in Fargo to claim All-American status.
Wrestling in the 138-pound bracket, Bellis dropped a 12-8 decision to Iowa’s Kane Naaktgeboren in his opening bout on Saturday.
“I wasn’t very happy,” Bellis said of his opening loss.
The 2022 New York state runner-up wouldn’t fall apart after the loss. He would step up his game and go on a run for the ages.
“I was just taking it one match at a time. (I) wasn’t worried about placing yet and just (focused on) winning matches,” said Bellis, who was 1-2 at Fargo last summer.
Bellis won the next eight bouts he wrestled to guarantee himself a top-eight finish and the title of Fargo All-American.
Bellis started the run of wins with a 12-0 technical fall over Colorado’s Abraham Pomeroy.
He would then go to to beat Ohio’s Londen Murphy by a 6-2 decision before earning a 10-0 tech fall over Virginia’s Robert Owens.
Bellis continued his run with another 10-0 win, this time over California’s Anthony Vargas.
The Tioga standout said he started to gain confidence with each win.
“I was feeling more confident (and started) thinking that I could actually come back and do this — and it would be pretty cool to All-American,” Bellis said.
In his first round of 16 match, Bellis would pick up an 8-2 win over Owen Seffrood of Wisconsin. He went on to take down Iowa’s Tucker Stangel in a hard-fought 5-4 bout.
The Tioga standout jumped out to a 4-0 advantage in his round of 8 match with Missouri’s Gavin Linsman before holding on for a 4-3 decision.
That win would put him in the “blood round” with the lofty status of All-American on the line against Minnesota’s Conlan Carslon. Bellis would come out on top and put himself in some elite company with a 6-2 victory.
“It feels great to find out that all the hard work over the past year has finally paid off for me. It’s just a great feeling overall,” said Bellis on earning the title of Fargo All-American.
Bellis’ win streak came to an end when Georgia’s Logan Paradice picked up a 5-4 win over the Tioga standout. The loss put Bellis into the seventh-place match on Monday.
In the medal round, Bellis dropped a hard-fought 9-6 decision to Minnesota’s Alex Braun.
Despite dropping his last two bouts, Bellis earned the title of All-American and certainly garnered the respect of anyone who pays attention to the sport.
For Bellis, getting a chance to compete in what is known as the nation’s toughest freestyle tournament and to be around the country’s best wrestlers was special.
“It’s great. You know you just walk around and see tons of ranked wrestlers that are working just as hard as you just trying to be great,” he said.
Bellis wasn’t the only Tiger wrestling at Fargo nationals as Ousmane Duncanson went 2-2 in the 152-pound bracket and Gianni Silvestri was also 2-2 in the 126-pound weight class of the junior division.
The 2022 Fargo All-American believes getting to train in the Tioga wrestling room with coach Kris Harrington and wrestlers like Silvestri and Duncanson helped prepare him for the grind of Fargo.
“It helps me a lot,” Bellis said. “It gives me good competition in practice to try and do things and to see what other people are going to do, different kinds of styles. It’s just great (preparation) for the competition that I see out here.”
Bellis will now turn his attention to his junior season with the Tigers before heading back to Fargo next summer.
“(Becoming a Fargo All-American) means a lot for me now, but I’m just going to keep going next year, (try to) win a state title and then come back here to Fargo to hopefully win it next year,” he said.
