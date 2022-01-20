Wildcats cruise against Williamson By MATT PATTON Times Correspondent Jan 20, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Athens’ Tucker Brown rises to the rim against Williamson. Matt Patton/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATHENS — Tucker Brown established the initial pace for the Athens Wildcats and his teammates never slowed.While Athens had the pedal to the metal, Williamson struggled to score at their end.The trend continued all game as Athens romped to a 92-37 victory. Brown drained five shots in the first quarter for ten points, and scored eight of the Wildcats first dozen.When Brown’s pace faltered, JJ Babcock picked up the reins. Babcock added an additional twelve points in the opening stanza.At the end of the first quarter, Athens led 32-13 and showed no signs of slowing.Fortunately for Williamson, the Wildcat bench entered the game.The Warriors battled on the defensive end of the court and contained Athens to sixteen points in the second.However, Williamson could not get through the Wildcat defense and struggled to score. During the second half, Athens played combinations of starters and bench players.Everyone began contributing to the scoring. In all, ten different Wildcats scored in the game.Williamson continued to battle but never solved the Wildcat defense, and Athens rode away to the 92-37 victory.Athens head coach Jim Lister was impressed with his team’s play.“I am very happy with the way we played tonight,” he said. “We moved the ball very well. We played very good team basketball.”JJ Babcock led all scoring with 28 points for the night. Tucker Brown finished with 20 points.For Williamson, Tristan Parker led the offense with 18 points.Athens heads to Wyalusing for a key NTL matchup Friday night. Williamson will be at North Penn-Liberty Friday night. Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter. 