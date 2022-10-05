Waverly's Tomasso breaks school record for career passing yards

ONEONTA — While the win was the highlight for Joey Tomasso and his teammates on Saturday, a milestone Tomasso passed requires acknowledgement.
Tomasso started at quarterback as an eighth grader but he lost most of his freshman season to the pandemic.
He returned as a sophomore and has been on a tear as a junior. He has 1,182 yards in five games with an O-line that keeps his uniform clean; and sure-handed receivers in Jay Pipher, Carter George, Isaiah Bretz, Jake VanHouten and tight end Nate DeLill, who are keys to the team’s surge to a 5-0 record.
On Saturday, Tomasso hit 23 of 29 passes for 281 yards, passing Peyton Miller atop the Wolverines all-time passing yardage list in the process. Miller, who is now an assistant coach at Waverly, ended his Wolverines career with 4,830 yards. Tomasso finished Saturday’s game with 4,856 passing yards.
Tomasso was genuinely surprised to learn he was at the top of Waverly’s passing yardage list.
“It feels nice to be listed in the same category as Peyton who was one of the best ever at Waverly.” said Tomasso, who was quick to shift to the team’s goals. “We have a bigger goal right now. We’re going to put all that stuff aside and keep going.”
Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller lauded his quarterback’s maturity and team focus.
“The most concerning thing for him is the win record, how many wins we can get and taking them one at a time,” said the coach. “He does a really good job preparing. He understands what the defense is doing and that helps.”
The QB and his coach know that the guys catching the passes are a big part of what Tomasso and his offense are able to accomplish.
“Our receivers are able to — even when teams know we’re throwing it short — do a good job of using their bodies to stay open and time those short passes up,” said coach Miller.
Tomasso listed Peyton Miller as a mentor.
“I remember watching him when I was younger,” he said. “He was one of the most unbelievable quarterbacks I ever watched. He’s been a really big role model for me.”
