HORSEHEADS — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s boys golf team has had a very strong 2022 season, posting an undefeated match play record.

The Eagles kept on winning on Wednesday, topping the field to win the Section IV Class C Championships.

Led by medalist Taylor Brock’s 77, SVEC finished with a team total of 337.

Lansing, which won the class sectional on Monday, was second with a 342.

Jacob Banks finished fifth with an 81 and Nathan Gillette finished sixth with an 85. Tyler Greeno rounded out SVEC’s scoring with a 94.

Also starting for SVEC were Noah Banks, who had a 96, and Addison Young, who finished with a 105.

———

Tioga third in Class D sectional

DELHI — Tioga’s trip to Delhi for the Class D sectional didn’t produce the desired result of a championship.

“We didn’t play our best today on an unfamiliar and tough Delhi course,” said Tioga Head Coach Dave Sickler.

With each team scoring five, Union Springs won the title with a 463; Greene was second at 490 and Tioga was third at 496

Evan Sickler had a 94 to lead the Tigers. Ty Roe had a 95, Ben Davis carded a 97, James Luther had a 103 and Levi Bellis ended with a 105.

Individually, Sickler was ninth and Roe finished 10th.

