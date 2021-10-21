Waverly battles but falls to Edison

WAVERLY — Edison’s volleyball squad rolled into Waverly and rolled out with a 3-0 sweep, but the host Wolverines didn’t make it easy.
Waverly led early in the first set before Edison rallied to take a 26-24 win.
Edison won the second set 25-18, but Waverly refused to go down without a fight and pushed the Spartans past regulation in the third set. Eventually though, Edison pulled out another 26-24 win to end the match.
Peyton Shaw led Waverly in service points with 11 — including seven aces — in kills with six and blocks with three.
Lillie Kirk was tough behind the service line with nine points, Paighten Streeter had six points and Brilynn Belles had four aces among her six points.
Belles led the team in digs with 10 and Sydney Nierstedt had a team-high eight assists.
Also for Waverly, Kirk added seven digs, Michaela Lauper had six digs and Streeter matched Nierstedt with five digs each.
Maren Lutz and Emma Maggs led Edison from behind the service line with seven points each — all on aces — and Ashlyn Maggs matched Jadyn Wood with six points and five aces each.
Also for Edison, Wood and Harper Hoffman had five kills each and Hayleigh Vanderhoff handed out five assists.
The season only gets tougher for Waverly, as the Lady Wolverines host state power Candor tonight.
JV: Edison won the match in two sets — 25-14 and 25-10 — before Waverly picked up the 25-22 win in the third to end the match 2-1.
Ashlen Croft led Waverly in points and aces with eight and five, respectively. Natalie Lauper added seven points and four aces and four digs.
Also for Waverly, Lainey Teeter had four digs and three kills; and Maddy Olmsted dished out seven assists.
