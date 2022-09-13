WAVERLY — The Lady Wolverines finished in fifth place at the Waverly Invitational on Saturday with 197 points.
Corning took first place with 436.5 points, 70 points ahead of second-place Chenango Valley.
Mira Kittle had another outstanding performance, as she posted a time of 1 minute, .42 seconds in the 100 backstroke to become the youngest Waverly swimmer to qualify for the state meet, and broke her own school record she set two weeks ago.
Kittle also broke another school record on Saturday with a time of 24.94 seconds in the 50 freestyle. The previous record of 25.04 seconds was set in 1999.
Adding to the historic day for Waverly, Sophia Desisti clocked a 57.48 in the 100 freestyle, which earned second place in the event and is the seventh-fastest time in the event in program history.
Desisti also placed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:10.16, a career best.
Elizabeth Robinson also posted two career-best times with a 6:46.08 in the 500 freestyle, good for ninth place, and a 2:32.64 in the 200 freestyle.
Isabella Root, Abbey Knolles, Sydney Rosenbloom, Vada Harmon, Brinn Cooney, Lauryn Welles and Sophie Williams all added personal best times in several events.
Waverly’s 200 freestyle relay team of Desisti, Robinson, Sophia Lee and Emma Vanderhoof swam a season-best time of 1:55.6 to take fourth in the event.
