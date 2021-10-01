SAYRE — Coming off a rough outing against Muncy, Sayre is eager to get back on the field to erase that memory and replace it with a better one.
Huntingdon may be just what the doctor ordered.
The Bearcats come into Saturday’s 2 p.m. matchup with an 0-5 record that includes two shutouts (and a 2-0 forfeit loss to Tyrone last week). The Bearcats scored one TD in each of their other three games and have been outscored 121-21 in the four contested games.
Against Bald Eagle, Huntingdon managed 44 yards, had 119 total yards against Mount Union in a non-league game and 166 yards against Penns Valley. The Bearcats had 222 yards in a 7-6 loss to Phillipsburg-Osceola, holding the Mounties to 212 yards.
The Bearcats play in the Mountain Conference that also includes the likes of Clearfield, Tyrone, and Bellefonte, so the bad record — and bad stats — may be a bit misleading.
Eric Mykut quarterbacks the Bearcats. His favorite targets appear to be Jack Foster and Ashton Steele, who has also been known to throw a pass or two. Lincoln Miller, who looks bigger than his listed size of 5-10, 190, leads the ground game. Steele and others may also see touches.
Mason Somers, Ryder Sheffield, Foster and Steele lead the defense.
Sayre opens with Brayden Horton at quarterback. He has hit 29 of 90 passes for 761 yards with four TDs and four interceptions.
Josh Arnold has the most receptions on the team with 16 for 174 yards, but Luke Horton and Jackson Hubbard have more yards.
Sayre’s ground game centers around David Northrup and Zack Garrity in addition to Brayden Horton, who leads the team in yards and TDs.
Defensively, look for Northrup and Garrity to be around the ball with help from Glen Romberger, Cayden Firestine and Dylan Watkins.
