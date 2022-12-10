TIOGA — Fresh off another New York state football championship, the other powerhouse program in Tioga is getting ready to defend its crown.
The Tioga wrestling team returns a pair of state champions in Gianni Silvestri and Ousmane Duncanson, two state silver medalists in Caden Bellis and Donovan Smith and two other state medalists in Jayden Duncanson and Tyler Roe from last year’s state title-winning team.
Not only did the Tigers win the New York State Division II team title in Albany last winter, they have also won the last three D2 championships — and they are back for more.
“We lose a lot, (but) I feel pretty good about where we’re at as well,” said Tioga coach Kris Harrington, who has to replace state medalists in Emmett Wood and Mason Welch as well as sectional place winners Justin Hopkins and Josh Snell. “Bottom line is we already hung the banner — so I don’t care about last year and these kids don’t care about last year. We’ve got to put the work in and we’ve got to put the time in, and good things should happen if they do that.”
Silvestri, who is a junior, will be looking for his third straight individual state gold in late February.
Despite his past success, Silvestri is focused on improving — day in and day out.
“I need to start separating myself from other kids and winning matches by more points than just decisions. I want to major more kids and that’s my goal this year,” said Silvestri. “Just going in there and working hard every day and fixing the little things in practice that you can get better at.”
Harrington agreed with his star wrestler.
“That is the next step. More aggressive, more offensive and widen that gap,” he said of Silvestri’s goals this year.
The Tigers understand that they will get everyone’s best shot this season in duals and tournaments — but that doesn’t bother them at all.
“I think pressure is a privilege. My buddy Kyle (Dake), he says ‘if you’re not nervous, it’s not important to you.’ It’s just a mindset. Target on (our) back? Sure. I don’t know, if we do our job, good things will happen and that’s it,” Coach Harrington said. “If we’re working hard, we’re eating right and we have everything going, we’ll be just fine. If we start telling ourselves that we’re good and we haven’t done anything, then that’s a whole different story.”
Silvestri and Ousmane Duncanson both understand the challenge that’s ahead of them, and what it will take to stay on top of the mountain.
“You can only focus on what you can do, and I think everybody in there is just trying to get better every day and worrying about themselves. That’s all you can really do,” Silvestri said on the mindset in the Tioga room.
“It’s definitely motivating, and you definitely know that people are working hard in their wrestling room also so you’ve got to push that much harder to improve and defend what you won,” Duncanson said.
While there’s plenty of hardware among the boys, one of the most accomplished and the most veteran wrestler in the Tigers’ room is senior Emily Sindoni.
The 2022 Fargo runner-up will be competing with the boys team this year as she prepares to make her college choice.
“She’s more than capable. For her, it will be getting in the right weight class. She’s our most veteran kid on the team. This is her sixth year on the team. She’s been here the longest, she knows the expectations,” said Harrington, who will also lead a girls team this season. “She’s a leader, and my expectation is for her to go out and compete every weekend.”
Sindoni will compete in the girls’ state meet this season, but she’s also focused on getting on the podium during the boys’ postseason events.
“It would mean everything,” Sindoni said of placing at sectionals and advancing. “I have worked so hard. It’s my sixth year, it would be nice to finally do (that).”
Sindoni believes working against the boys in the Tioga room will only make her better as she tries to achieve her goals.
“It just pushes me — especially on this good of a team. We just keep getting beat up on in practice,” she said.
The Tigers will once again get off to a slow start this year as the school’s football team made their second straight run to the NY Class D title — and for many on the wrestling team, that delayed their start to the season.
“I mean, this is just standard operating procedure at this point. The big thing is just managing the injuries,” said Harrington. “What you’ll see as a lineup at Christmas isn’t what you’ll see in February, or even late January. Getting the kids healthy is (our top priority).”
Duncanson admitted that being in shape for football is not the same as being in “wrestling shape.”
“It was intense,” Duncanson said of the transition from football to wrestling. “I won’t say I’m in wrestling shape yet.”
Silvestri explained that the transition to wrestling is all about staying focused and working hard.
“It’s just an adjustment. Every day we would go outside and work hard for football, and now we’re just coming inside and working hard for wrestling,” said Silvestri, who noted the mindset between the two teams is similar. “I think it’s the work ethic around us and everyone wants to get better and everyone wants to win.”
Duncanson said Harrington made sure the football players on the wrestling team understood that it was time to focus on their next goal.
“As soon as you walk into the wrestling room, Harrington tells you first day, ‘Everyone is congratulating you (for football), but now you’re onto wrestling,’” Duncanson said.
If the Tioga wrestling team is going to win its fourth straight team title at the state tournament and defend the dual meet championship, it will be because of the work they put in every practice, according to Harrington.
“It starts in the practice room. If we’re as intense the whole year as we are now, we’ll be just fine,” Harrington said. “When you look at some of the live groups (in practice), state finalist, state finalist, state finalist — so getting a takedown, they are tough to come by. I think it’s just coming in and competing every day ... I think the competition in the room is what’s going to separate our guys.”
