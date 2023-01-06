Bellis named Class D Co-Player of the Year By The Times editor Jan 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New York State Sports Writers Association announced its 2022 All-State football teams this week and both Tioga and Waverly had several players make the cut.Leading the way is Tioga quarterback/safety Caden Bellis, who has been named the Class D Co-Player of the Year after leading the Tigers to their second straight state championship.Also making the first-team for the Tigers were wide receiver Valentino Rossi, offensive lineman Tate MaCauley, linebacker Ousmane Duncanson and defensive back Evan Sickler.Tioga running back Drew Macumber made the Class D second team.Spencer-Van Etten/Candor quarterback Jacek Teribury was an honorable mention selection.In Class C, Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso was named the first-team All-State quarterback.Tomasso’s favorite target, junior wide receiver Jay Pipher, also made the first team.Senior kicker Ryan Clark also earned a spot on the Class C first team.On the defensive side of the ball, senior linebacker Ty Beeman was named to the first team.The Class C second team features Waverly offensive lineman Jake Benjamin and defensive back Jake VanHouten.Waverly sophomore Kam Hills made the Class C third team as a defensive lineman, while linebacker Connor Stotler earned an honorable mention nod. 