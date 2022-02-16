WELLSBORO — The Sayre girls basketball team fell 38-16 at Wellsboro in its penultimate game of the season on Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets held Sayre to four points through the first two quarters and led 20-4 at halftime.

Sayre scored 12 points in the second half, but Wellsboro kept pace and scored 18 to pull away for the win.

Jazz DeKay led Sayre with eight points, and Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge scored a game-high 12 points.

Sayre will conclude its season on the road against Cowanesque Valley at 6 p.m. tonight.

