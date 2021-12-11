SPENCER – The Spencer-Van Etten and Tioga football teams just finished up historical undefeated seasons, the first time the two teams did it in the same year. On Friday night, they dueled on the court in an IAC boys basketball matchup.
Tioga trailed most of the night in regulation, but fought back with just seven players to take the lead in overtime, giving the Tigers a dramatic 59-57 win.
“What a game, that was crazy,” said Tioga Head Coach Brian Card. “The first thing I said to these guys in the locker room was that I was so proud that they held their composure at the end of the fourth quarter, and all of overtime.”
The Tigers made big plays down the stretch, including an Evan Sickler layup to send the game to overtime. After falling behind early in overtime, the Tigers used a basket from Gavin Godrey with 1:31 left in the contest to take the lead for the rest of the contest.
The Tigers were helped from big defensive plays down the stretch including a Gavin Fisher block with 10 seconds remaining.
“They would hit a three, and then we would come down and hit a three, so we kept matching them to hang around,” noted Card. “With about three minutes left in the fourth, we kind of looked down and the kids had blank stares on their faces. I told them, we’re down six, we can still come back and win this game so we finished with intensity.”
Tioga scored 11 points in each of the first two quarters, but the Panthers still had the slight edge, with a 25-22 lead at the break. That lead was primarily built by their ability to knock down the mid-range jumper.
A back and forth third quarter resulted in two lead changes at the end of the frame. Five Tigers were able to get on the board in the eight-minute span to set up the thrilling finish.
The game saw over 25 fouls in the second half, resulting in the Panthers having opportunies at the free-throw line. However, they knocked down just three of 12 to allow Tioga to get back in it.
The overtime finish resulted in the two-point victory for the Tigers, giving them their first victory of the season.
Tioga’s leading scorers on the night were Evan Sickler and Gavin Fisher. Sickler finished with 16 points and was 12-for-12 on the night from the charity stripe, and Fisher netted 16 points, as well. Ethan Perry also finished with 11 points in the win.
The Panthers were led by Marcus Brock, who also netted 16 points. Jayden Grube followed with 12.
“One big adjustment at the end of the game was to get better positioning on defense and it worked,’ added Card. “I have seven kids and four of them are sophomores, so we’re so young, so I’m just glad of how we finished the game.”
After tonight, both teams go to a record of 1-3 early in the season.
Tioga will head back home for a contest against Odessa-Montour on Tuesday. Spencer-Van Etten will also be at home on Tuesday with a matchup against Edison.
