CHENANGO FORKS — Tioga’s Thomas Hurd and Waverly’s Harper Minaker both qualified for the NYSPHSAA State Cross Country meet at Section 4 Championships at Chenango Valley State Park on Thursday.
Hurd placed sixth in the Class D boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 23.5 seconds to qualify for State Championships, becoming the first Tioga runner to do so since 2012.
“It’s great because I’m the first runner from Tioga to make it to States in a long time,” he said. “My approach was to try and stick with the top runners and try to pass them. My goal was to make States, so I’m very happy that I did. It feels really good, because I’ve been trying really hard.”
Minaker finished seventh in the Class C girls race, clocking a 21:59.2.
“I just wanted to try and stay up with the lead pack as much as I could, push on the parts that I needed to and keep going on the hills,” she said. “It feels pretty great because of all of the work I’ve put in.”
Waverley’s Nate Ackley missed qualifying by one place in the Class C boys race. He finished seventh with an 18:06.
Gavin Schillmoeller finished 47th with a time of 20:35 and Matt Atanasoff was 10 seconds behind him in 51st. Sam VanDyke (56th, 21:27) and Brayden Hurd (65th, 25:07) were Waverly’s other finishers.
Elizabeth Vaughn was the second Waverly girl to finish, coming in 12th with a time of 22:54, followed in 13th by Olivia Nittinger with a 23:06. Allison Barrett placed 44th, running a 25:20.
Tioga’s Andrew Earley ran a 20:32 to finish 22nd in the Class D boys race. Isaiah Fore (27th, 21:04), Will Slater (38th, 22:15) and Colt Herrala (42nd, 23:46) rounded out the top five for the Tioga boys.
Lexy Ward was the top finisher for the Tioga girls, placing 16th in the Class D girls race with a time of 25:33. Kate Burrowes was next for Tioga in 20th, running a 26:26, and Emily Burrowes ran a 29:47. Brooke Delmage (27th, 20:24) and Nicole DeBoer (29th, 33:51) completed the top five for the Lady Tigers.
Johnathan Garrison led the way for the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys squad, finishing in 14th place in the Class C boys race with a time of 18:40.
Nathan Gillette (27th, 19:16), Matthew Fitch (31st, 19:26), Eddie Rixford (45th, 20:19) and Caden Ruben (55th, 21:16) were the other runners to score for SVEC.
The SVEC girls were led by Isabella Matisco, who finished 13th in the Class C girls race in 23:12.
Emma Haynes was next for the SVEC girls, running a 23:40 to finish 21st.
Kristin Baker (24th, 24:10), Ayasha Schweiger (32nd, 25:14) and Olivia Secondo (35th, 25:36) rounded out SVEC’s top five.
NYSPHSAA State Cross Country Championships will be held at Chenango Valley State Park on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Minaker will run in the Class C girls race at 9:30 a.m. and Hurd will compete in the Class D boys race at noon.
