TROY — Athens put seven guys in the top eight of the boys’ meet with Troy but Troy’s ladies turned the tables as the teams split in a Northern Tier League meet on Tuesday.
Athens boys won 16-47 but Troy’s girls took a 26-32 decision from Athens.
In the boys’ meet, Matt Gorsline led Athens with a winning time of 18 minutes, 38 seconds. Ethan Denlinger (19:02), Kyle Anthony (19:42) and Carter Lewis (19:46) followed Gorsline for a 1-2-3-4 finish.
Troy’s Lance Heasley broke Athens’ streak with a fifth-place finish, but Nate Prickett touched off a 6-7-8 Athens run with a time of 20:38.
Also scoring for Troy were Seth Seymour in ninth with a 21:14; Jacob Hinman, 10th in 21:29; Trevon Teribury, 11th with a 21:49 and Ian Trick, who finished in 26:10.
On the ladies’ side, Sara and Emma Bronson have been running 1-2 all season. On this night, Sara Bronson won with a time of 21:16, but Troy’s Alyssa Parks took second in 21:28 with Emma Bronson third with a time of 22:02.
Troy took the advantage with Julia Cotton (24:00) and Sydney Taylor (24:44) coming home in fourth and fifth.
Thea Bentley was sixth for Athens, but Troy finished out its scoring with Isis Lyon, who ran a 25:17, Rachel Kingsley with a 25:59 and Katie Lackey with a 26:15 to win the meet.
Also scoring for Athens were Cailyn Conklin with a 28:13 and Emily Henderson with a 30:06.
Jr. High: The schools’ junior high teams also split with the Athens girls winning 24-31 and the Troy boys taking a 26-30 decision.
Boys:
Mansfield 15, Sayre 50
Cowanesque Valley 15, Sayre 50
Girls:
Mansfield 15, Sayre 50
Cowanesque Valley 15, Sayre 50
MANSFIELD — The Sayre boys and girls cross country teams ran into tough competition on the road on Tuesday when they went against North Penn-Mansfield and Cowanesque Valley. In the individual focused NTL divisional meet, the Sayre girls were able to tally a top 10 finisher.
Corey Ault finished with a time of 27:35 for the Redskins, which was the team’s top time at 10th overall. Right behind her was Rose Shikanga clocking in at 28:44 which was good for 14th overall. Deborah Shikanga finished up in 17th with a time of 32:02.
On the boys’ side, the top runner for Sayre was Braylon DeKay coming in at 24:38 which was 14th overall in the race. The other runner in the race for the Redskins was Andrew Parek, who finished 19th in 31:15.
Both teams will travel west in one week for a Tuesday meet at Wellsboro. Meeting up with Sayre will be Towanda, Troy and the hosting Hornets.
