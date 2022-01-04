SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball team fell 38-8 against North Penn-Mansfield on Monday.

NP-M got out to a 23-6 at halftime, and held Sayre to two points in the second half — including no points in the fourth quarter — to pull away for the win.

Gabby Shaw scored two points and recorded a team-high four rebounds in the loss.

Kendra Merrill added two points and three boards, along with a steal.

Meghan Flynn also tallied two points and three rebounds.

Jazz Dekay pulled down three rebounds, as well.

Sayre will travel to Canton on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game with the Lady Warriors.

