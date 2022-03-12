Four additional area wrestlers qualify for medals

HERSHEY — The PIAA championships continued to whittle down the field Friday. At the end of the day’s competition, all that remains is wrestlers in medal contention. Four local wrestlers, Bryant Green, Riley Parker, Kade Sottolano, and Nick Woodruff emerged from the field to earn spots on the podium.
Athens’ Karter Rude had his postseason run ended by Kane Kettering of Reynolds. Kettering picked up two takedowns in the second to build a four-point lead. Rude dictated pace in the third, but could not overcome Kettering’s lead. Kettering won 7-5 and eliminated Rude from the tournament.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade and Wyalusing’s CJ Carr bowed out of competition in the 106 pound bracket with second round consolation losses. Wade got turned in the third for a 5-2 loss to Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull. Carr lost a heartbreaker to United’s Jacob Sombronski. With the score tied at one, Sombronski reversed Carr in the final seconds of the second ride out period.
Canton’s Hayden Ward battled through the wrestle backs. In the the second round of the consolations, he seized control in the third period with a takedown and a turn. The four points earned him a win over Burrell’s Shawn Szymanski.
In the third round of the wrestle backs, Ty Watson, of Penns Valley, needed a takedown in overtime to end Ward’s tournament run. The duo scrambled and battled to a 0-0 score in regulation. Ward fended off Watson’s dump attempts in the first. But in overtime, Watson got the dump to work for the takedown.
Towanda’s Bryant Green advanced from the second round of the consolation with a 3-2 win over Faith Christian Academy’s Luke Sugalski. Tied 2-2 in the third, Sugalski cut Green after a stalling warning. Green thwarted Sugalski’s attacks to get the win.
In the third round of the wrestle backs, Green faced Anthony Glessner of Bishop McDevitt. Green continued his menacing run through the consolations. Green acknowledged his driving approach. “I knew that if I wanted to be leaving here with some hardware, I just got to do some smash mouth wrestling and go at it.”
In a bout that determined whether he would medal, Green took charge early. A double leg takedown in the first period and a second-period rideout put him two minutes away from a medal. Green struggled a bit on bottom in the third, but refused to be turned. Glessner cut him, hoping to steal the win on his feet. However, Green blasted a double leg that ended in a stalemate. The shot did not clinch the win, but ate up much of the remaining clock. Green won 3-0.
In the fourth round of the consolations, Green faced Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman. Green kept pace with Zimmerman, the two were tied at two after two periods. Green took down to start the third and Zimmerman made him pay. Zimmerman turned Green twice for five near fall points. Zimmerman rode to the 7-2 victory, dropping Green into the match for seventh place.
Canton’s Riley Parker capitalized on two big moves for a quarterfinal win. Parker got the initial takedown on the edge of the mat and tossed Bald Eagle Area’s Caleb Close to his back for a four-point move. Up 4-0, Parker switched to a defensive approach, picking up three stalling calls. Close pushed the pace to pull within one at 5-4. After the third stalling call, Parker caught Close on a bad shot attempt and put him on his back. The five point move sealed the match, 10-4, in favor of Parker.
In the semifinals, Parker lost by fall in the second period to Frazier’s Rune Lawrence. The loss dropped him to the consolation semifinal bout versus Glendale’s Suds Dubler. A failed lateral drop attempt left Parker in a 5-0 hole after one period. Neither wrestler scored again. Parker will wrestle for fifth place.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff fell to Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty in the quarterfinals. In a battle of athletic 215 pounders, Rafferty broke the bout open in the second period. He caught Woodruff’s leg coming in for a five-point move to take his first lead. Rafferty continued to be tough on top, picking up two more turns and winning 15-4.
Woodruff bounced back with a fall over Forest Ridge’s Kirk Bearjar in the third round of the wrestle backs. Woodruff got the initial takedown and then popped his head out on a Bearjar cradle attempt in the second. Woodruff got the reversal and jumped straight to his power half for the fall.
Woodruff faced Cael Black of Eisenhower in the fourth round of the consolations. After a tentative first period, Woodruff dominated the remaining two periods. He built up a 9-2 lead using takedowns and turns before pining Eisenhower in the third.
In the consolation semifinals, Woodruff battled Hayden Linkerhof of Corry. Woodruff got the first takedown and added a couple escapes to win 4-2. He will wrestle for third place.
Woodruff’s goal is top three. But he did not anticipate this path. When asked how he adjusted to the detour, he replied. “Short memory. Get over it quick. Know what you came here to do and just do it.”
Williamson’s Mike Sipps fell to Girard’s Abe Keep in the second round of the consolations. Keep controlled the bout, only giving up a takedown to Sipps. The loss eliminated Sipps from further competition.
Williamson’s Kade Sottolano started the day with a fall in the quarterfinals over Corry’s Xavier Reyda. Reyda opted to start down in the second after a scoreless first. Sottolano drove Reyda off his base and turned him for three points with a gable. Reyda worked back to his base and Sottolano hit it again. This time, he got the fall.
Sottolano revealed “That’s my favorite move on top. It felt right, so I hit it. I tried it once, he got out of it. I tried it again and it worked.”
In the semifinals, Sottolano lost by fall to Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt. The loss dropped Sottolano to a consolation semifinal bout against Faith Christian Academy’s Leo Muzika. Sottolano controlled the bout from his feet. He scored a takedown on a throw by ankle pick and another off of a bad shot by Muzika. The takedowns secured the 5-1 victory. The win puts Sottolano in the third place bout.
