TOWANDA – The Athens girls swimming squad did something for the first time in program history over the weekend. That was to defeat state powerhouse Lewisburg in a 60-36 victory in Towanda.
The Wildcats were able to dominate in many events as they saw three swimmers come away with multiple wins. Those swimmers were Brooke Kopatz, Taegan Williams and Taylar Fisher.
All three of them were a part of the relay team that clocked in a time of 1:57.54 in the 200-yard freestyle event to come away with the win.
Individually, they all got wins of their own with their teammates putting up quality finishes behind to rack up important team points.
Williams took home the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:10.39, while sophomore Emily Marshall finished closely behind in third place recording a time of 1:24.04.
The winning event for Kopatz was the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:17.04. Junior Alli Thoman was right behind her in second with a time of 1:21.93. Fisher’s 200-yard IM event was also a winner, with Kopatz coming in second. Those two times were 2:38.62 and 2:41.89, respectively.
On the boys side, they also had multiple winners, but fell just short in a 53-48 loss to Lewisburg. The big winner for the Wildcats was Ethan Denlinger, who took home two events.
Denlinger won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.07, while also winning in the 400-yard freestyle relay event. For that one, he teamed up with Joe Blood, Reuven Gifeisman, and Aiden Oldroyd.
Other winners for the Wildcat boys included Chris DeForest with a win in the 50-yard freestyle event for a time of 24 seconds. Ethan Hicks took home the 100-yard backstroke win clocking in at 1:06.08. Ronel Ankam was the other winner in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:28.38.
“The boys’ meet was very close,” said Athens coach Mark Keister. “In swimming it is not necessarily a game of inches, rather a contest in tenths of a second. The final result could have been different by four-tenths of a second. The boys did a nice job against an always-talented team.”
Both the boys and girls teams will be back in action on Monday when they head to Danville.
