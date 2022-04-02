Waverly girls golf takes on Horseheads

Waverly’s Lauren DeLill tees off during Thursday’s match at Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats.

BIG FLATS — As one of two squads to field a full team at Thursday’s math, Waverly finished behind host Horseheads with a score of 240.

Horseheads shot 178 as a team.

Breanne Robinson led Waverly with a 51, and Lauryn DeLill shot a 58.

Robinson’s 51 was the third-best score in the match, behind Brooklyn Moffe of Horseheads, who shot a 41, and Corning’s Hannah Masaki, who shot a 45.

Also scoring for Waverly were Maddy Farnum with a 61 and Addison Hunt with a 70.

Waverly’s match on Friday was postponed, and the team is scheduled to play at Corning on Monday.

