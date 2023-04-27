Waverly’s Tedesco chooses Utica

WAVERLY — The pipeline from Waverly to Utica was established several years ago and Gage Tedesco will be the latest Wolverine to compete for the Pioneers.
The difference in his case is that his sport of choice — wrestling — is a startup, giving him an increased chance to see varsity starts early in his collegiate career.
Tedesco, who will study sports management with an eye on coaching or being an athletic trainer, made his choice because of the fledgling program’s coach.
“They’re just starting that program and I feel that with Coach (Adam) Greene, that’s the best fit for me,” he said.
Tedesco said that, in addition to helping him take his game to another level, Greene will get him help on the academic side.
As with any athlete going to the next level, Tedesco knows he has some things to work on.
“I feel that I need to work on my overall wrestling — my offenses, my defenses and my shots — I have to put it all I together.”
Waverly Head Wrestling Coach Devan Witman added a couple more things he thinks Tedesco will need to succeed at the next level.
“One thing that Gage is going to have to do is that he’ll have to find the weight room consistently,” said Witman. “One thing in high school that I didn’t think he did enough of was hit the weight room and learn to get stronger. He’ll be wrestling 21 and 22-year-old men. He’ll have to hit the weights hard and he’ll need to work his butt off in that room.”
Witman believes Tedesco’s defense is his biggest asset heading into college wrestling.
“Technique-wise, he has grimy defense, he has quick reaction time, and he’s hard to score on. If you do get in on the leg — there are many times I’ve seen wrestlers get in deep on the leg and Gage refuses to give up takedowns. A lot of times he’ll come out on top in those situations. I think his defense will carry him a long way, along with his leadership,” Witman said.
Witman said that where he needs to improve is on top.
“He needs to find a better top game,” said Witman. “That’s one thing that’s always been a struggle for us. He loves wrestling on his feet — take ‘em down, let ‘em up. In college, when you have riding time and riding time rules, you need to be able to ride wrestlers out on top. You can get three takedowns in the first (period), but if you’re cutting them every time and if they get the riding time and take you down once it could mean the difference in the match. He’ll need to continue to improve his top game as well as continue to develop his offense on his feet.”
Tedesco may have gotten closer this past season, but an injury during football season cost him nearly his entire senior wrestling season.
“It was a little bit frustrating,” said Tedesco. “I wanted to come back so I could at least get one match. That was my main goal. I got (10) in overall and I did pretty good. I was pretty happy because I did get to come back. There was a lot of work getting back.”
Tedesco went 6-4 in his senior season, taking second at the IAC championships after a strong showing at the Southern Tier Memorial.
Tedesco, who, in injury-free years was 29-8 as a freshman and 29-9 as a junior, said that he’s healthy now.
“After working with our trainer, he got me back to this spot. I was doing double therapy sessions with him. He made it so I came back even stronger.”
Witman knows what Utica is getting in Tedesco.
“Gage has the ability to be a leader in the room,” said Witman. “Going to a new program like Utica where it’s going to be their first time out on the mat, I’m sure Utica’s looking for leaders on the mat to build their program.”
Witman said he doesn’t think Tedesco has even scratched the surface of his capabilities.
“He’s definitely capable of a lot more. He had a big injury this year that kept him sidelined. He really couldn’t reach his full potential as a senior, but there’s a lot left in the tank.”
