Burke Catholic vs. Tioga (at Waverly)

WAVERLY — Defending New York State Class D champion Tioga begins its second consecutive defense of that title in the first game of a doubleheader at Waverly tomorrow.

In the 3 p.m. game, Tioga “hosts” a Burke Catholic team that went 8-3 last season with two of the losses – and one of the wins -- coming against James I. O’Neill of Highland Falls, the NYS Class C champion a year ago. The other loss was to Class B Windsor.

The problem that Burke has is that the Class D team lost most of its offensive production to graduation. The guys who played quarterback are gone, as are 85 percent of he rushing yards, 80 percent of the touchdowns and 84 percent of the carries.

Burke ran for over 3,000 yards last season led by Chris Leahy, who graduated after posting 2,554 yards on 319 carries.

Back for Burke (a team without a nickname), is top receiver Liam Benzinger, who is also the team’s top returning rusher with 484 yards and eight TDs last season.

Most of Burke’s top defenders from last year also return.

Tioga, 14-0 last season and riding a 27-game win streak, was on a different level last season and returns nearly everybody. The Tigers had to replace their center and a couple of other contributors, but Tioga returns QB Caden Bellis (79-121 for1,509 tards and 24 TDs with three interceptions); as well as all three of his top targets in Valentino Rossi, Evan Sickler and Karson Sindoni, who combined for 74 catches, 1,279 yards and 20 scores.

Tioga’s top backs also return. Led by Drew Macumber (144-1,379-25), Tioga returns the players who produced 429 carries, 3,781 yards and 63 TDs.

The Tigers’ defense also returns nearly intact. Of the 963 tackles recorded last year, Tioga returns the guys who had 930 of them. Leading that group are Bellis, who had 136 tackles, six for loss, and Ousmane Duncanson, who had 116, 6.5 for loss. Sickler also had seven picks last season to go along with the six he had in 2021.

Honeoye Falls-Lima at Waverly

WAVERLY — Honeoye Falls-Lima, 7-3 last season, brings nearly everybody back from a team that lost only to the top two Class B teams in the section. That has the Cougars ranked as one of the favorites to take the Section V Class B title this season.

A balanced team last season, HF-L brings back its QB, Matt Meacham (104-168-1,812-24-7) and top receiver, Andy Wanzenried (40-832-12). The Cougars also bring back guys who supported that air game with 27 more catches for 468 yards and five more scores.

Pat Donahue returns after leading a balanced ground game with 629 yards and nine scores on 89 carries. Ben Cook is next in a ground game that finished with 1,571 yards.

Defensively, of 12 interceptions last season last season, Wanzenried had three and Landon Hammond had two.

Waverly returns most of the team that went 12-2 last season and made it to the NYSPHSAA quarters.

Leading that group are record-setting quarterback Joey Tomasso, who hit 156 of 246 passes for 2,245 yards and 24 TDs with six picks and record-setting receiver Jay Pipher, who had 55 catches for 1,029 yards and 11 scores.

Jake VanHouten and Carter George also return after posting a combined 54 receptions for 745 yards and six TDs.

Tomasso also leads Waverly’s ground game after rushing 97 times for 794 of his team’s 2,117 ground yards and 14 TDs.

Waverly returns most of its defense, too, but has questions at linebacker that could be answered tomorrow.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor is facing a stiff first test. The Eagles are taking on a Storm team that went 9-1 as an independent last season and returns the vast majority of that team.

Last season’s QB is gone, but what bodes well for the Storm (Odessa-Montour and Watkins Glen) is that most of the top backs return. Schuyler County was a run-heavy squad last season and with Ryan Willett (113 carries, 823 yards and nine TDs), Brad Gillis (98-644-3) and Tom Snow (86-487-11) back, 2022 could be a good year.

One thing that should help the new QB is having all receivers back, led by Alex Holmes, Gillis and Willett.

The Storm will need to find some new faces along the line, which could limit the team’s effectiveness early in the season.

Also back for the Storm are top tacklers Snow, Gavin Lohmeyer, Gillis and Willett.

Schuyler County’s “D” had 16 sacks and 10 interceptions last season. The leaders in those categories are back.

Some chunks of the SVEC leadership from last season are gone but there are many pieces returning.

Jacek Teriburry returns as a dual threat at QB. He led the team’s rushing effort last season and has Parker Robinson and John Johnson returning to the backfield.

Donovan and Wyatt Ross lead the offensive and defensive lines.

This is a rivalry game. Once upon a time, while S-VE and Candor were playing for the Jug, Watkins Glen and Odessa-Montour were playing for the Bucket.

After each of he four schools saw their number fall, mergers created the Eagles and Storm. Now the two have their shifted their rivalry to each other. Schuyler County leads the series 2-1.

Wyalusing at Sayre

SAYRE – The Rams were their own worst enemy in last week’s loss to Nativity. Two Nativity scores came after turnovers and one was a pick-six. The other score? That was on a punt return.

Ayden Hunsinger leads Wyalusing’s ground game and racked up 72 yards and two touchdowns last weekend. Cade McMicken popped for 107 passing yards last week with Joey Gonsauls as his top target with two catches for 60 yards.

Sayre’s run game struggled mightily against Canton, but the Redskins’ passing attack was strong. Tanner Green hit 12 of 25 passes, but Nick Pellicano finished with eight receptions for 127 yards.

Sayre may have been shut out, but they were deep in Canton territory twice. Getting those extra yards won’t be easy tonight but they say that teams make their biggest improvements between the first and second games so we’ll see how far Sayre has come.

Athens at Cowanesque Valley

The Indians rambled for 273 yards against Northwest last weekend, limiting their need for the forward pass.

Fletcher Good (9-78), Graham Hess (9-77) and Dave Hess (9-73) formed a formidable three-headed monster in the Indians’ backfield.

Graham Hess connected on three of six attempts from the pocket, all to Good, for 106 yards.

Athens struggled at Line Mountain. One thing went wrong and it seemed to just snowball from there.

Freshman QB Connor Davidson hit nine of 17 passes for 120 yards and two TDs by the time the final whistle blew. Davidson’s top two targets were Sean Peters, who had 44 yards and a score on three catches and Dalton Davis who had two catches for 42 yards and the other score.

Davidson was also his team’s leader on the ground with 52 yards on 21 carries.

Athens DID give up 296 rushing yards to Northwest next week. The Wildcats will need to shore that up to get a “W” tonight.