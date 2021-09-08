ODESSA — Brilynn Belles served up 12 points, Michaela Lauper dished out 10 assists and Sydney Nierstedt had seven kills, as Waverly swept to a 3-0 IAC volleyball win over Odessa-Montour with scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-19.

“The team did well tonight,” said Waverly Head Coach Charity Meyers. During the second set Odessa started getting scrappy. We did well with serving and got better with serve/receive as the game went on. They kept a good attitude and finished with a win.”

Belles had six aces in her 12 service points and Lauper added eight points, five on aces and six digs.

Mia Bakley had a team-high eight digs; Peyton Shaw packaged six kills with four points; Lillie Kirk had four kills and four digs; Paighten Streeter ended with three digs and three points and Derek Bartlett had three kills.

JV: Waverly swept the JV match, winning the sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-12.

Maddie Farnham finished with 11 service points, 10 on acesMeghan Apgar had nine points, all on aces; Maddy Olmstead had nine points, eight on aces, and eight assists; Ashlen Croft had seven points, all on aces; and Lauryn Delill had a team-high three kills.

Waverly will visit Tioga at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

