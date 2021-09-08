ODESSA — Brilynn Belles served up 12 points, Michaela Lauper dished out 10 assists and Sydney Nierstedt had seven kills, as Waverly swept to a 3-0 IAC volleyball win over Odessa-Montour with scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-19.
“The team did well tonight,” said Waverly Head Coach Charity Meyers. During the second set Odessa started getting scrappy. We did well with serving and got better with serve/receive as the game went on. They kept a good attitude and finished with a win.”
Belles had six aces in her 12 service points and Lauper added eight points, five on aces and six digs.
Mia Bakley had a team-high eight digs; Peyton Shaw packaged six kills with four points; Lillie Kirk had four kills and four digs; Paighten Streeter ended with three digs and three points and Derek Bartlett had three kills.
JV: Waverly swept the JV match, winning the sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-12.
Maddie Farnham finished with 11 service points, 10 on acesMeghan Apgar had nine points, all on aces; Maddy Olmstead had nine points, eight on aces, and eight assists; Ashlen Croft had seven points, all on aces; and Lauryn Delill had a team-high three kills.
Waverly will visit Tioga at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.