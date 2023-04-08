Sindoni wraps up folkstyle career with another national title

Tioga senior Emily Sindoni wrapped up her folkstyle wrestling career with a second straight NHSCA High School National title in Virginia Beach last month.
“It was great with all my teammates there. We’ve trained so hard to get there ... and being able to wrestle against the girls there, it was good competition — and to be on top again was even better,” said Sindoni.
Sindoni was joined on the podium by Tioga teammates Caden Bellis (third place in junior division), Ousmane Duncanson (fifth place in junior division), Gianni Silvestri (seventh place in junior division) and Jayden Duncanson (seventh place in freshman division).
Having her teammates by her side at High School Nationals was special for Sindoni.
“Throughout the years it’s just been us vs. everything. Being the only girl on the team, and being able to come up and grow up with them, and then being able to go on these trips and them accepting me, (has been great),” Sindoni said.
Sindoni believes training with the boys in the Tigers’ wrestling room has helped her reach new heights on the mats — including being the No. 1 ranked girls wrestler in the country at 132 pounds.
“Training with all the guys definitely has helped, especially with strength,” she said. “They are way stronger than the girls, so it helps me get a feel for people who are stronger, and then when I go to wrestle the girls I’m used to any strength — even if they are strong girls.”
Sindoni won individual titles this past season at the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational, the Southern Tier Memorial and the Jarvis Girls Invitational. In all three, she would pin her way to championships, including a fall against nationally-ranked Zoe Griffith of Gouverneur in the state finals.
The Tioga senior is happy to be a role model for female wrestlers who are looking to follow in her footsteps.
“It means a lot to me. I know a lot of girls look up to me, even girls who are around my age and just don’t have the opportunities that I have. I just love (to see) them want to be like me and train with me and everything,” she said.
Sindoni said she has had plenty of role models in wrestling growing up, including Olympic champion Helen Maroulis.
“I look up to Helen a lot, and then just girls that have competed on the high levels that I have personally met like Michaela Beck, and people like that who are on world teams,” said Sindoni.
The Tioga standout is hoping to get her chance to wrestle at the same level as Maroulis and Beck.
“It would mean everything to me. That’s what I’ve been working for all these years, and to be able to be on the level of people I look up to would be amazing,” she said.
Sindoni is heading to the U.S. World Team Trials later this month in Spokane, Washington as she looks to earn a spot on the U20 women’s freestyle national team.
“It would be cool. Nobody else has ever done anything to even go to the trials from here, so it would just be amazing,” said Sindoni.
After the World Team Trials and Fargo later this summer, Sindoni will head to Utica University to be part of the program’s first women’s wrestling team. The Tioga senior explained that she will have a chance to compete for a starting spot right away at Utica.
“As of right now it’s an open spot because there’s not very many of us since it’s (a new program), but we are gaining numbers,” she said.
With team trials, Fargo and then a college career coming up, Sindoni has flipped the switch to freestyle wrestling after a long career in folkstyle.
“Virginia Beach was my last folkstyle tournament ever, so (it’s) all freestyle now,” she said. “Neutral is my main position and that’s a lot of freestyle, so I should be fine.”
While she is poised to make plenty of new memories at the college and international level, Sindoni will miss being a Tioga Tiger.
“Probably the boys. I’ve grown up with almost all of them my whole life. We have so much that we’ve done together and just the bond that we have,” said Sindoni on what she’ll miss most.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.