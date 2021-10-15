ODESSA — For Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour and Waverly, this is the big one.
While both teams have been working hard to not overlook aynbody — and have succeeded in doing so, it would seem — this game has loomed over the season from the first practice.
And for good reason.
Both are in the Section IV Class C playoffs. That’s been determined. The only remaining question is which wins the division championship and gets the home playoff game that goes with it.
The game will be a contrast of styles. WG/OM comes in with a strong running game led by Travon Jones, who has 461 yards rushing on 57 carries. Owen Scholtisek has 362 yards on 52 rushes and Dom Fazzary has carried the ball 53 times for 181 yards.
And that is what makes the Seneca Indians tough to defend. Add in the passing of Cam Holland, who has hit 46 of 78 passes for 716 yards and WG/OM clearly has a dynamic offense. Backs Jones and Scholtisek, along with tight ends Adam Pastore and Cayden Confer are the backbone of the Seneca Indians receiving corps.
Waverly’s offense is dynamic also. With trigger man Joey Tomasso behind center and a bevy of good hands outside, the Wolverines rely heavily on their passing game.
Tomasso has amassed 1,271 yards, hitting 96 of 174 passes for 11 TDs with five picks.
Receiver Jay Pipher is a threat to go yard every time he gets the ball, and has 497 yards and three TDs on 24 catches. Brady Blauvelt, with 370 yards, has even more receptions, with 31, and TDs with four. Add Tyler Talada (18-214-3) and Isaiah Bretz (9-85-2) and it’s easy to see why the air games works for the Wolverines.
Gage Tedesco leads Waverly’s ground assault with 284 yards and five scores on 50 carries; Tomasso has 214 yards and seven TDs on 38 runs; Kaden Wheeler has 107 yards on 22 runs. Of late, Braedon Hills has started getting carries and, through four games, has 17 for 79 yards and two TDs.
Where two fairly evenly-matched offenses — Watkins Glen has 1,918 yards in five games and Waverly 2,061 in six games — defense and turnovers will be the determining factors tonight.
