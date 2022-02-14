BINGHAMTON — Two local wrestlers forever cemented themselves in Section IV history books.
That was the case when Emily Sindoni of Tioga and Mackenzie LaForest of Waverly became some of the first girls sectional champions in wrestling. Section IV became the very first section in New York State to approve girls wrestling this year.
In fact, Sindoni was the very first girls wrestling champion in Section IV. No one was happier for her than Tioga head coach Kris Harrington.
Sindoni recorded pins in both of her matches in under a minute, including the big one in the title bout against Sam LaPorte from Dryden at the 126-pound division.
She was able to record a pin in the first round after just 54 seconds of wrestling. In less than a minute, she was able to record three takedowns in both of her wins.
“This is her fifth year in our program, and she’s been an integral part in our success, especially in the maturation process with Jayden Duncanson,” said Harrington. “I’m happy that she got to have the spotlight since we’re so deep at 126 so we don’t get to see her wrestle all that much. Today was a great day for Emily.”
Mackenzie LaForest also showed her stuff in the highest weight class, bringing home another sectional title for Waverly.
She recorded a pin with just over a minute into the first round. Her win came over Unadilla Valley-Unatego’s Isabelle Breslau to take home the crown in a best-of-three matchup, winning the first two with ease.
“I’m super proud of the pioneer she’s become,” Waverly coach Devan Whitman said. “She gives it everything and she is definitely going to be instrumental to our girls wrestling program moving forward.”
With both winning a title out of five classes, they hope to create a path for an even bigger girls sectional tournament next season.
