ERIE — Athens youth wrestlers Silas Bennett and Nathan Wagner both brought home state medals from last weekend’s Keystone State Championships at the Erie Insurance Arena.
Bennett placed fourth in the 8U 65 pound weight class, while Wagner finished fifth in the 8U 110 pound weight class. Both Bennett and Wagner came out of the gates ready to wrestle Saturday, combining to go an impressive 5-0 with five falls across the opening three rounds of action.
Bennett received a first round bye before posting two pins in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals.
Wagner’s day began in the round of 32 and he recorded three consecutive pins, including a come from behind fall in the quarterfinals; landing both in Sunday afternoon’s semifinal round.
“Coming out Saturday I think all the boys had some nerves from the bright lights and the big stage, but when the first whistle blew they were ready to go,” said Coach Travis Bennett. “The last hour in the Arena Saturday was pretty exciting. First Silas pinned his way into the semis and then about 20 minutes later Nate pulled off a big comeback win to punch his ticket into the semis. Heading back to the hotel with two kids in the state semifinals was exciting”
Bennett started things off on Sunday matched up against Central Bucks standout Gino Carpino. Bennett gave up a first period takedown and trailed 2-0 going into the second. Bennett got himself back into the match with an impressive second period ride out from the top position, but ultimately came up short giving up a third period takedown and dropping a 4-0 decision. Carpino would go on to win the state championship in the finals.
“Silas has wrestled Geno before and we knew what to expect; he is well coached, tough in all three phases and he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” said Bennett. “Silas was a little tight early on but when you break it down he was down 2-0 going into the third period with his choice and just didn’t execute, but he’s right there with the best”
Bennett then dropped into the consolation semifinals where he won a hard fought 6-4 overtime match versus another familiar opponent and fifth place finisher Max Bartelbaugh of Central Dauphin.
In the third place match Bennett dropped a 7-2 decision to North Allegheny’s Quinn Bates, capping an impressive tournament run.
“Silas has been on a mission this year, he set some high goals to come back and place here this year and it was nice to see him achieve that goal after all the hard work he’s put in,” said the coach.
Wagner ran into a buzzsaw in the semifinals, losing to the eventual state champion Griffin Murcko of Pine Richland by fall. Wagner then dropped his consolation semifinal match before ending his day with a big win over Nicholas Spontak of North Hills to capture fifth place.
“This was such a huge accomplishment for Nate this weekend, for him to come down here on the big stage for his first time and win four matches and medal is a testament to his hard work and toughness,” said coach Bennett.
“We had three wrestlers competing this weekend. They all won matches and two of them ended up on the podium with top five medals. I’d say that’s a pretty good weekend,” added the coach.
Kruze Payne also wrestled for Athens and went 1-2 in the 8U 75 pound weight class.
Ethan Glielmi of Sayre went 1-2 also competing in the 8U 75 pound weight class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.