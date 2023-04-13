Waverly's Ward to run track at Ithaca

WAVERLY — Kelsey Ward has her next step figured out.
The Waverly track and field standout has decided to continue in the sport at the college level as she signed with Ithaca College on Tuesday.
“(Ithaca) just has an amazing facility and their coaching staff is amazing,” said Ward. “The track program is amazing and they have the right program for my major. It was perfect.”
A short, 45-minute trip up Route 34 from Waverly High School, Ithaca College will provide Ward with the chance to not only further her athletic career, but also her academic one. Set to major in exercise science, Ithaca provides the proper avenues for Ward in the classroom as well.
“I originally wanted to go for physical therapy, but I went to an athletic training/exercise science panel and I just really liked it,” Ward said.
During her time with the Wolverines, Ward has been a mainstay with each passing season. A member of Waverly’s girls soccer, indoor track and outdoor track programs since she was a seventh grader — as well as a member of the school’s National Honor Society, she has become a well-known name in the community.
Typically competing in the 600 meter sprint, the open 400 meter sprint, as well as the 1,600 meter relay in both the winter and spring along with the 800 meter relay in the indoor season, Ward garnered praise from her coaches for her commitment and work ethic.
“She runs the harder races that kids don’t want to do,” Waverly track coach Dave Hogan said. “There’s something really admirable about that. We’ve tried for years to instill that in the athletes to come out and attack something like the 400, to not be afraid of it because it does make you feel pretty darn bad if you run it the right way. She’s accepted that task and we love that.”
Ithaca has broken off a prolonged string of successful athletes on its women’s track and field team in recent years. Since 2010, six members of the Bombers’ team — Emma Dewart, Brandy Smith, Katherine Pitman, Taryn Cordani, Parley Hannan and Meghan Matheny, respectively — have claimed individual national championships in a combination of indoor and outdoor track and field events.
For Ward, the chance to compete at the next level came to her mind around the time she was a junior. Having competed for the Wolverines for five years at that point, she found passion in track and wanted to continue in the sport after her days at Waverly.
“I just really enjoyed the varsity level and I wanted to take it to another level,” she said.
While track dominated most of her winters and springs over the last few years, Ward also competed for the Wolverines on the soccer field in the fall, playing forward. When it came time to make the decision about which to pursue in college, it was clear.
“I love soccer but I was never really that great at it,” Ward said. “As I was getting older and running more, I really mostly enjoyed it.”
Ward’s parents, James Ward and Kristin Blum-Ward, could not be more excited for their daughter as she begins her next step.
“Proud, very proud. She’s been able to keep her grades up as well as three different sports,” her parents added.
If the day ever comes where Ward struggles with the adjustment to competing in college, her mom can point her to a reason to push through.
“(I’ll tell her) remember when you were in tenth grade and your friend was quitting winter track team and I said, ‘just try it, just go for it,’” Blum-Ward said. “She listened to me and she listened to coach (Nate) Culver and she just blew up from there — there was no stopping after that point. So if we remind her of that, she’ll keep going.”
“We’re behind her 110% and so proud of her,” James Ward said.
When Ward thinks back on her time at Waverly, she already knows what she’ll cherish the most.
“My friends and the track program,” she said.
As for what Waverly will remember her for, she already has an idea.
“Track and running here.”
