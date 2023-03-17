ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state’s pilot program allowing youths ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow under the supervision of an adult has been deemed a success by DEC officials.
Last fall, more than 9,400 12-and 13-year-old hunters were eligible to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow, and over 1,800 whitetails were harvested by the youths, DEC statistics showed.
A post-season survey that found 82 percent of youth hunters and 87 percent of their adult mentors were moderately or greatly satisfied with their youth big game hunting experience. No hunting-related shooting incidents, violations, or license revocations involving the youths occurred during the first two years of the pilot program.
In 2021, legislation authorized 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with an experienced adult mentor in eligible areas of the state under a three-year pilot program. The law required DEC to analyze results of the pilot program each year and report its findings back to the state Legislature.
Vt. plans to issue 180 moose permits
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s Fish and Wildlife Department has proposed issuing 180 moose hunting permits in Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state.
The permits are part of a continued effort to reduce the impact of winter ticks on moose in that area. No permits were recommended for the rest of the state.
The goal of the department’s 2023 moose harvest recommendation is to improve the health of moose in WMU E by reducing the number of moose and thereby reducing the abundance and impact of winter ticks.
“Moose are abundant in WMU E, with significantly higher population density than in any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s moose project leader. “Winter ticks only thrive on moose, and higher moose densities support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
Under the proposal, the department would issue 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose permits in WMU E for the moose seasons this October. That’s expected to result in a harvest of about 100 moose, or about 10 percent of the moose population in that unit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.