MANSFIELD — High school basketball players all over the country dream about getting a chance to play at the next level. For Waverly grad Scott Woodring that dream came true last year — but COVID-19 had other plans for the 6-foot-8 center and the entire Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Woodring picked nearby Mansfield University to continue his academic and athletic career, but the basketball part was put on hold due to the pandemic.
The Waverly grad waited patiently and all of his hard work is paying off as Woodring is the starting center for the Division II Mountaineers.
“It’s been exciting,” said Woodring, who admitted that the jump to the next level has been challenging. “It’s definitely a big adjustment coming from my area, playing basketball in my area to playing Division II in the PSAC. It’s a tough league. It’s phsyical, more athletic guys, so it’s definitely been a big adjustment.”
Woodring used the extra time to prepare for the challenge.
“It was a good off season last year. I got stronger, a little bit quicker, but it’s still hard to adjust,” he said.
Woodring, who is averaging 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest during his freshman campaign, said the big difference is speed.
“The big thing is the speed of the game. You’ve got to be quick. You’ve got to be physical. You’ve got to do the little things too, especially when you’re playing against guys who might be a little more athletic than you, might be a little bit stronger, so you just have to be smart and know your role on the team,” said Woodring, who is the only Mansfield player to start every game this season.
The former Waverly standout believes his time playing for WHS coach Lou Judson prepared him for the challenge of college ball.
“Coach Judson is intense, especially on the defensive end. He helped a lot with that because before coach Judson I didn’t really care about defense, but you kind of need to care about defense and rebounding so it was important for me to play under him,” Woodring said.
It has been a rough year for the Mountaineers, who are currently 4-18 overall and 3-13 in PSAC play. Despite the struggles, Woodring believes this year is helping him and the entire team build for the future.
“It’s huge. A lot of freshmen around the league aren’t playing as many minutes as me and the other (Mansfield) freshmen,” he said. “It’s definitely good experience playing against older guys ... You know it seems like I’m going up against a senior or grad student every night. It’s definitely a good experience and something we need to keep building on.”
One nice thing for the Waverly grad has been getting a chance to play his college ball close to home.
“It’s nice. My family gets to come to the games a lot, so it’s nice for them to see that. It’s easy to get back-and-forth between school and home so there are definitely a lot of advantages to that,” Woodring said.
One of those advantages was getting a chance to travel down the road to Troy to watch his former team play last month.
“It was cool. I saw it on the schedule and it’s only 20 minutes away so I thought I’d come over,” Woodring said.
Woodring also got a chance to talk with a possible future teammate in Troy standout Ty Barrett.
“It would be great,” Woodring said of Barrett possibly joining him at Mansfield. “I mean we love the way he plays. He’s really quick. He can obviously shoot it and he’s also really unselfish. Those are the guys we’re looking for to build a good culture and he’s a good kid.”
Woodring and the Mountaineers will be back in action on Saturday when they host Millersville for a 3 p.m. contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.