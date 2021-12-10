WAVERLY — Tioga’s boys and girls bowling teams defeated Groton on Thursday.

The boys won all three matches and racked up a total pinfall of 2,919, besting Groton’s 2,632.

Frank Chapman led the way for the Tioga boys, bowling a 211-232-171 for a total of 614, the highest score of any bowler in the match.

Rocco Fariello bowled a 583 and Gage Cain had a 580.

The girls won the first game of their match and dropped the second, but rebounded in the third to emerge with the win.

Tioga’s girls scored a 2,046 and Groton had a 1,964.

Jaime Card’s 431 was the top score in the ladies competition.

BobbiJo Tarbox bowled a 408 and Chloe Gillett scored a 404 for Tioga in the win.

Tioga’s Alex Middendorf led all exhibition bowlers with a 268.

The Tigers will be back in action on Dec. 14 when they host Odessa-Montour at 4 p.m.

———

Boys: Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0

Girls: Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0

WAVERLY — Zach Vanderpool rolled a 774 and a trio of Waverly girls topped the 500-pin plateau as the Wolverines swept both the boys ad girls matches.

Vanderpool opened with a 228, then added a 278 and 268 as Waverly won the games 900-666, 1,032-672 and 999-710 for a 2,931-2,048 total pin win.

Trent Sindoni added a 587 that included a 234; Tristan Campbell had a 222 as part of a 561; and Dominick Wood’s 536 included a 201.

Mykel Cody had a 494 series and 200 game to lead Watkins Glen.

Serenity Conklin led Waverly’s ladies with a 534 on games of 175, 178 and 181. Shantilly Decker ended her 520 with a 199 and Rachel Houseknecht had a steady 512 for the Wolverines. Sage Garrison added a 450 in the win, and Victoria Houseknecht had a 439.

Waverly won the games 765-654, 819-698 and 851-746 and the total pinfall 2,455-2,098.

Masie Robertson led the Senecas with a 528 that included a 186 and a 185.

Waverly will host Union Springs/Port Byron at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments