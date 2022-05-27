ELMIRA — For much of Thursday’s Section IV Class C softball semifinal it was shaping up to be just another Notre Dame win. When the Crusaders increased a 1-0 lead to 6-0, some may have headed for the exits.
If so, they missed a doozy.
Tioga erupted in the top of the seventh, forcing Notre Dame to hang on with everything they had to come out on top of the Tigers, 6-5.
“We stuck with them most of the game,” said Tioga Head Coach Stephanie Hills. “They got some gappers on us and scored a few runs but we came back. They did their jobs. One at a time is what it took. They can’t hang their heads on that one.”
Many teams might have folded under the pressure the Crusaders exerted in the fifth and sixth innings, when they plated five of their six runs.
“They didn’t give up and I think that’s biggest thing about the season,” said Hills. “We always come back when we have to or stick with it if we can.”
Notre Dame led 1-0 in the bottom of the first when Ava Mustico was hit by a pitch, stole second, and scored on an Olivia Switzer single.
Although it took a stellar throw from Gabby Foley in right field to take out a runner trying to go from first to third on a hit, the score stayed 1-0 through the fourth.
“That fifth inning was the turning point,” said Hills. “We could have given up and we didn’t.”
Payton Miller opened with a single, stole a base and eventually scored on a Lawson Bigelow single. Courtesy runner Meg Agan scampered home on a Shannon Maloney double, and Maloney, in turn, scored on a Madison Fargo single.
The Crusaders added two more in the sixth on an inning-opening double by Paige Harvey and RBI singles by Mostico and Miller.
Tioga righted the ship and got three of the next four batters, leaving two on base.
The seventh inning was a sight to behold. One thing you know about Notre Dame is that extra-base hits are going to be very hard to come by. That means it’ll take a lot of hits to put a run on the board.
Tioga did just that, stringing hits together before giving up the first out on a sacrifice bunt.
Molly Bombard, at the bottom of the order, opened the inning with a single and Ebby Foley followed suit. Rae Anne Feeko ripped a shot to third that was too hot to handle and the bases were loaded.
MJ Thetga then got all of a Switzer pitch and lined a double to right. Bombard and Foley scored easily and Feeko held at third. Erin Luther dropped a pop fly among three fielders for an RBI single and Megan Vance, on as a courtesy runner for Thetga, went to third. Julia Bellis dropped down a good bunt and Megan Vance scored, then Alissa Hine came through with a two out single to send Luther home.
That’s where the magic ran out, though, and the game ended there.
Tioga rapped out 12 hits, led by Thetga, who had a single to go with her double and two RBI. Abby Foley had two hits and a run and Hine had two hits and one RBI.
Also for Tioga, Luther had a single, run and an RBI; Bellis had a single and an RBI, Feeko had a single and run; Mackenzie Williams matched Austyn Vance with a hit each; and Megan Vance scored a run.
Hine went the distance on the circle, allowing 14 hits and six earned runs in six innings with two strikeouts and no walks.
Bigelow and Maloney had three hits each to lead ND with one of Maloney’s hits being a double. In addition, Harvey had two doubles with Miller and Switzer adding two singles each.
Switzer, who allowed 12 hits and five runs, three earned, logged nine strikeouts and walked one.
