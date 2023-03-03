WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens Wildcats posted a strong performance at the 2023 District IV Swimming Championships in Williamsport on Wednesday and Thursday.
When the championships wrapped up on Thursday, both Athens teams would finish second in the District IV team standings.
On Wednesday, Athens senior Chris DeForest brought home a gold medal in the 50 freestyle. He touched the wall in 23.09 seconds to become the first Wildcat to win a D4 title since 2016.
In the same event, Athens’ Chris DeForest finished in fifth place.
DeForest is the first Athens boys swimmer to punch his ticket to states since Jeff Gao made the trip in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke in 2017. Gao won a D4 title in the 200 IM in 2016.
In the 200 free relay, DeForest teamed up with Ethan Hicks, Ethan Denglinger and Ryan Gorman to finish in second place with a time of 1:34.77.
Denlinger placed fourth in the 200 free with a time of 1:54.87, while Ronel Ankam placed sixth and Joe Blood was 15th.
Blood, Gorman, Josh Leonard and Ankam finished in sixth place in the 200 medley relay in 2:04.97.
Leonard was also 10th in the 100 butterfly as he finished in 1:03.19, while Ty Lezak placed 10th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:58.76. Aiden Oldroyd was 11th in the same event.
On Thursday, the Athens boys team of Hicks, Ankam, Denlinger and DeForest captured gold in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:27.29.
DeForest finished second in the 100 free with a time of 50.86. Denlinger finished sixth and Ankam was 10th in the event.
Hicks finished fourth in the 100 backstroke in 59.86 seconds, while Leonard ended in eighth place and Pierce Oldroyd finished 11th.
Ryan Gorman placed ninth and Ty Lezak finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke.
On the girls side of things, senior Taegan Williams earned a pair of bronze medals on Wednesday to pace the Lady Wildcats on the first day of action.
Williams was third in the 200 free in 2:03.96, while Emily Marshall was eighth in the event and Grace Cobb was ninth. Elizabeth Talada was also 11th in the event.
The 200 free relay team of Williams, Olivia Thompson, Elizabeth Denlinger and Olivia Cheresnowsky finished third in a school-record time of 1:47.26. The Lady Wildcats broke their own school record, which they set earlier this season.
Taylar Fisher finished in fourth place in 200 IM with a time of 2:27.75, while Macaria Benjamin was ninth, Madeline Henderson was 10th and MaryRose Bertsch was 13th.
Thompson, Fisher, Talada and Evelyn Panek finished sixth in the 200 medley relay in 2:07.59.
Panek placed sixth in the 50 free in 27.42 seconds, while Thompson was seventh in 27.44 seconds.
Fisher finished seventh in 100 butterfly in 1:08.89 with Benjamin 10th and Panek finished 11th. Bertsch was also 14th in the event.
On Thursday, the team of Williams, Fisher, Cheresnowsky and Denlinger brought home the silver in the 400 free relay in 3:56.75.
Denlinger placed fifth in 58.67 seconds and Cheresnowsky was right behind her in sixth in 58.68. Denlinger also placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke.
Cheresnowsky took home the bronze in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.99, while Thompson placed ninth.
In the 500 free, Williams finished in fourth place with Emily Marshall in seventh and Grace Cobb ninth and Elizabeth Talada 11th.
