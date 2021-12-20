BURNT HILLS — Tioga rolled through the competition at the Lee Van Slyke Memoroal Duals on Saturday, winning the event with a 36-27 conquest of the host squad.

Tioga got wins from Donovan Smith at 152 and Ousmane Duncanson at 160 to open the match with a 9-0 lead.

Trent Browne added a pin to Duncanson’s stick for a 15-3 lead that wouldn’t last.

After givinig up pins at 215 and 285 that tied the match, Tioga got rolling behind fofreit wins at 102 and 110 for Logan Bellis and Deakon Bailey.

Jayden Duncanson won at 118 to make it 33-15.

Burnt Hills got wins at 126 and 132 but Caden Bellis put the match out of reach at 138 with a 5-2 decision win.

Recommended for you

Load comments