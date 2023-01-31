Waverly boys take down Cazenovia By The Times editor Jan 31, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Waverly’s Hogan Shaw puts up a shot during Saturday’s game against Cazenovia. David Alliger/Morning Times Waverly's Joey Tomasso flies to the basket for two of his 37 points during Saturday's game against Cazenovia. David Alliger/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team picked up a 70-59 non-league win over visiting Cazenovia on Saturday.Junior standout Joey Tomasso continued his stellar season with a game-high 37 points to lead the Wolverines to the win.Waverly jumped out to a 14-11 lead after the opening quarter and took a 38-26 advantage into the break.Tomasso also had four rebounds and four assists in the win for Waverly.Jake VanHouten had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Jay Pipher added eight points, three rebounds and three steals and Hogan Shaw had six points on a pair of three-pointers in the victory.Also for Waverly, Isaiah Bretz had four rebounds and three assists, and Nate DeLill and Jake Benjamin each had four boards.Ben Bianco led Cazenovia with 32 points.Waverly will visit Notre Dame tonight.Blue Ridge 75, Sayre 41NEW MILFORD — Blue Ridge outscored Sayre 43-11 in the middle quarters on their way to a win over the Redskins.Jackson Hubbard led Sayre with 29 points and Nick Pellicano had four points.Blue Ridge was led by Connor Cranage with 37 points.Sayre will host Northeast Bradford on Tuesday. 